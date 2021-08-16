CIRCLEVILLE — In need of some good competition? Here are each schools’ schedules for this week’s fall sports:
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK
The Aces varsity boys golf team ventures out to the Pickaway Country Club for a tri-match with Logan Elm Braves and Hamilton Township Rangers starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday— the boys will also play this Saturday at Turnberry for the second Mid-State League tournament starting at 1:30 p.m.
The boys’ varsity soccer team competes in their second match of the season Thursday against Heath at home starting at 6 p.m. — the boys also play this Saturday on the road starting at noon at and against Harvest Prep.
To start the season, the Aces varsity football team will compete against Jonathan Alder under the lights this Friday starting at 7 p.m.
The varsity girls’ volleyball team will also start their regular season this Saturday against Groveport Madison at 12:30 p.m. at home.
WESTFALL
The girls’ varsity golf team will compete against the Logan Elm Braves Tuesday starting at 3:45 p.m. at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course. The girls will also compete against Chillicothe Wednesday, starting at 4:15 p.m. at Chillicothe.
The boys’ varsity golf team will face-off against Adena also on Tuesday at Westfall starting at 4:30 p.m. — the boys will also compete on Wednesday against Zane Trace High School at Crown Hill Golf Course starting at 4:30 p.m.
The boys’ varsity soccer team will compete against Sheridan High School in Thornville this Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
The Mustangs’ varsity football team will open its regular season this Friday at Madison-Plains starting at 7 p.m.
TEAYS VALLEY
The girls’ varsity tennis team will play at home against the Logan Elm Braves starting at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The team is also set to play Granville High School Thursday starting at 4:15 p.m. in Granville.
The varsity girls’ soccer team will face-off against Heath Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Teays Valley. The girls will also play this Saturday at Groveport Madison starting at 3 p.m.
The girls’ varsity golf team will compete against Bloom-Carroll Wednesday starting at 3:45 p.m. at Pine Hill Golf Course.
The boys’ varsity soccer team are scheduled to play Whetstone High School at home starting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The boys also play at Groveport Madison starting at 7 p.m.
The Vikings’ varsity football team will play the Chiilicothe Cavaliers this Friday under the lights starting at 7 p.m. in Chillicothe.
The boys’ varsity golf team will play against Bloom-Carroll this Saturday at a to be announced location starting at 10 a.m.
LOGAN ELM
The Braves boys’ varsity golf team will play against the Hamilton Township Rangers at home starting at 4 p.m. Wendesday.
The girls’ varsity tennis team will compete against Pickerington Central at 4 p.m. at Pickerington High School Central Wednesday.
The girls’ varsity golf team will compete against Fairfield Union Thursday starting at 3:45 p.m. at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course.
The girls’ varsity tennis team will face Washington at home starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Braves’ varsity football team will open its season against Zane Trace at home starting at 7 p.m.
The boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer team will have back-to-back matches against McClain High School at home with the first match kicking off at 11 a.m.
CIRCLEVILLE
The girls’ varsity tennis team will play Bloom-Carroll Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. in Circleville. The team will also compete against Unioto Thursday starting at 4:30 in Chillicothe.
The boys’ varsity gold team will compete Thursday at 4 p.m. against Vinton County at home and Saturday at Turnberry starting at 1:30 p.m.
The Tigers’ varsity football team will open its season at home against Huntington starting at 7 p.m.
Both the girls’ and boys’ varsity soccer teams will compete against Jackson High School Saturday with the girls’ match starting at 11 a.m. at home.