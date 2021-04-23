CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Track and Field Meet took place at Logan Elm High School featuring roughly 150 local athletes in the area. The Teays Valley Vikings’ boys’ and girls’ teams took home first place winnings Tuesday evening.
The following are unofficial results from boys’ and girls’ track events:
Boys’ Track and Field Unofficial Results:
100 Meters – Finals: Placing – Grade – Name – Time – School
1. 12 Chance Littler 11.34aPR Teays Valley
2. 11 Jesse Fuller 11.50a Circleville
3. 11 Robbie Scott 11.83a Teays Valley
4. 11 Troy Bellisari 11.91aPR Teays Valley
5. 12 Fedya Southerington 11.95aPR Teays Valley
6. 11 Jude Braun 11.98a Logan Elm
7. 11 Mason Carenter 12.31aPR Logan Elm
8. 10 Joe Streitenberger 12.49aPR Circleville
9. 11 Davide Morabito 12.75a Circleville
10. 11 Kody Day 12.90a Westfall
11. 11 Anthony Steele 13.60aPR Logan Elm
12. — Hunter Auflick 13.72aPR Logan Elm
13. 11 Todd Scheel 13.84a Westfall
14. 12 Corey Thompson 13.94a Westfall
15. 12 Wyatt Bundock 14.02a Westfall
16. 9 Joe Mogan 14.36aPR Circleville
200 Meters – Finals:
1. 12 Marcus Whaley 22.40hPR Westfall
2. 12 Chance Littler 23.40h Teays Valley
3. 11 Troy Bellisari 23.90hPR Teays Valley
4. 11 Mason Carenter 24.60h Logan Elm
4. 11 Mason Carenter 24.60hPR Logan Elm
6. 11 Robbie Scott 24.90h Teays Valley
7. 12 Dustin Moore 25.10h Logan Elm
8. — Hunter Auflick 25.40h Logan Elm
9. 11 Trevor Wolfe 25.50hPR Westfall
10. 12 Wyatt Bundock 26.70h Westfall
11. 11 Kaiden Chea 27.60h Circleville
12. 9 Joe Mogan 27.80hPR Circleville
400 Meters – Finals:
1. 12 Marcus Whaley 53.50hPR Westfall
2. 12 Colton Pinkerton 55.20h Circleville
3. 12 Carson Weiss 55.60h Teays Valley
4. 12 Landon Garrett-Kelly 55.90h Teays Valley
5. 12 Brady Wilson 56.50h Logan Elm
6. 11 Jude Braun 58.20h Logan Elm
7. 12 Brock Evans 58.50h Logan Elm
8. 12 Cole Westenbarger 1:00.10h Logan Elm
800 Meters – Finals:
1. 12 Colton Pinkerton 2:11.40hSR Circleville
2. 10 Benton Ludens 2:14.20hPR Teays Valley
3. 10 Drew Tomlinson 2:14.90hPR Logan Elm
4. 12 Trace Smith 2:21.60hSR Logan Elm
5. 9 Joey Williams 2:21.90h Teays Valley
6. 9 Tim Wilson 2:24.30h Circleville
7. Sr Ian Shaeffer 2:26.00h Logan Elm
8. 11 Owen Barnes 2:31.60hPR Westfall
9. 9 Nick Watkins 2:34.40h Teays Valley
10. 11 Kody Day 2:35.20hPR Westfall
11. 9 Thomas McPeek 2:35.50hPR Teays Valley
12. 11 Chance Tatman 2:43.60h Logan Elm
13. 11 Joe Elder 2:44.50hPR Westfall
14. 10 Chip Stanley 2:44.80h Circleville
1600 Meters – Finals:
1. 10 Jerry O’Dell 5:16.33aPR Teays Valley
2. 9 Henry Barnes 5:16.82aPR Westfall
3. 12 Chase Gaynor 5:20.70aPR Teays Valley
4. 9 Nick Watkins 5:21.87aPR Teays Valley
5. 12 Jason Springer 5:22.80a Logan Elm
6. 9 Thomas McPeek 5:30.78a Teays Valley
7. 11 Kaleb Nungester 5:34.05aSR Circleville
8. 9 Tim Wilson 5:38.13aPR Circleville
9. 11 Chance Tatman 6:03.99aPR Logan Elm
10. 12 Tucker O’Dell 6:27.85aPR Circleville
11. 11 Joe Elder 6:34.89a Westfall
12. 10 Trey Bigam 6:37.20aPR Circleville
3200 Meters – Finals:
1. 12 Kyle Dennis 11:13.40h Teays Valley
2. 9 Henry Barnes 11:49.30hPR Westfall
3. 12 Jason Springer 11:51.00h Logan Elm
4. 9 CJ Southerington 12:06.20h Teays Valley
5. 10 Brandon Patrick 12:15.60hPR Circleville
6. 9 Slater Search 12:36.90h Circleville
7. 9 Ben Hagerman 12:47.40hPR Teays Valley
8. 11 Ayush Patel 12:55.10h Circleville
9. 9 Sterlin Mullins 13:07.30h Circleville
10. 11 Owen Barnes 14:36.90hSR Westfall
110m Hurdles (39”) — Finals:
1. 12 Marcus Whaley 16.08aPR Westfall
2. 10 Nate Edge 17.92a Logan Elm
3. 10 Luke Fleming 18.49a Teays Valley
4. 9 Camron Miller 21.31a Logan Elm
300m Hurdles (36”) – Finals:
1. 9 Kaiden Wade 43.60hPR Circleville
2. 11 Tyler Shipley 44.20h Westfall
3. 12 Dustin Moore 44.80h Logan Elm
4. 10 Nate Edge 47.60h Logan Elm
5. 10 Luke Fleming 48.00h Teays Valley
6. 9 Rick Gaal 50.60hPR Teays Valley
7. 9 Camron Miller 54.30h Logan Elm
4x100 Relay – Finals:
Names (Team/School): Time
1. Fedya Southerington, Robbie Scott, Chance Littler and Wyatt Collins (Teays Valley): 46.98a
2. Dustin Moore, Mason Carenter, Eric Matzenbach and Anthony Steele (Logan Elm): 48.70a
3. Christian Gilliland, Dallas Moore, Juan Santiago and Dominic Doan (Teays Valley): 50.16a
4. Todd Scheel, Corey Thompson, Kody Day and Cody Thompson (Westfall): 50.16a
5. Jesse Fuller, Kaiden Wade, Cayden Stewart and Devon Cockerham (Circleville): 51.65a
6. Hunter Auflick, Clay Reed, Keegan Kidd and Camron Miller (Logan Elm): 53.67a
4x200 Relay – Finals:
1. Jude Braun, Mason Carpenter, Anthony Steele and Dustin Moore (Logan Elm): 1:40.39a
2. Cayden Stewart, Davide Morabito, Joe Streitenberger and Devon Cockerham (Circleville): 1:41.44a
3. Christian Gilliland, Dallas Moore, Eli Gordon and Dominic Doan (Teays Valley): 1:41.72a
4. Hunter Auflick, Clay Reed, Keegan Kidd and Logan Laux (Logan Elm): 1:46.20a
5. Kaiden Chea, Nick Rothe, Rylan Byers and Payden Dillon (Circleville): 1:48.83a
4x400 Relay – Finals:
1. Carson Weiss, Connor Dean, Christian Gilliland and Landon Garrett-Kelly (Teays Valley): 3:44.80h
2. Trace Smith, Brock Evans, Jude Braun and Brady Wilson (Logan Elm): 3:45.10h
3. Nick Rothe, Tim Wilson, Kaleb Nungester and Colton Pinkerton (Circleville): 3:56.90h
4. Cody Thompson, Todd Scheel, Corey Thompson and Tyler Shipley (Westfall): 3:59.20h
5. Chase Gaynor, James (JD) Lathem, Jerry O’Dell and Eli Gordon (Teays Valley): 4:00.20h
6. Ian Shaeffer, Drew Tomlinson, Clay Reed and Luke Thompson (Logan Elm): 4:00.60h
4x800 Relay – Finals:
1. Drew Tomlinson, Ian Shaeffer, Brock Evans and Trace Smith (Logan Elm): 9:02.13a
2. Benton Ludens, Connor Dean, Joey Williams and James (JD) Lathem (Teays Valley): 9:17.05a
3. Nick Rothe, Payden Dillon, Ryan Roy and Brandon Patrick (Circleville): 9:42.55a
4. Cody Thompson, Kody Day, Joe Elder and Henry Barnes (Westfall): 9:43.11a
5. Luke Thompson, Chance Tatman, Jason Springer and Camron Miller (Logan Elm): 9:52.13a
Shot Put (12lb) – Finals: Placing – Grade – Name – Distance (in feet) – School
1. 11 Owen Morningstar 40-04.00 Teays Valley
2. 11 Michael Clark 38-06.50PR Circleville
3. 11 Dominic Morgan 34-08.00PR Circleville
4. 12 Issac Evans 34-00.00SR Circleville
5. 11 Lucas Lowery 33-07.50PR Teays Valley
6. 9 Jeremiah Layton 33-03.00 Westfall
7. 11 Josiah Paul 33-00.00 Logan Elm
8. 11 William Akers 32-06.00 Teays Valley
9. 10 Preston Nichols 31-08.50PR Logan Elm
10. 10 Steven Layton 30-09.50 Westfall
11. — Sawyer White 29-05.50PR Logan Elm
12. 12 Luke Blust 28-11.00PR Circleville
13. 10 Charlie Allison 27-02.00PR Logan Elm
14. 11 Mike Garvey 26-07.50 Teays Valley
15. 10 Hunter Probasco 26-01.00PR Westfall
16. 11 Dez Dunn 25-11.00PR Westfall
Discus (1.6kg) — Finals:
1. 11 Owen Morningstar 108-09 Teays Valley
2. 11 William Akers 106-10PR Teays Valley
3. 10 Preston Nichols 104-04PR Logan Elm
4. 12 Luke Blust 103-04 Circleville
5. 10 Steven Layton 102-09PR Westfall
6. 11 Sam Jones 98-01PR Teays Valley
7. 12 Issac Evans 97-09SR Circleville
8. 11 Dez Dunn 95-00PR Westfall
9. 11 Dominic Morgan 93-11PR Circleville
10. 9 Jeremiah Layton 90-06 Westfall
11. 10 Charlie Allison 88-11PR Logan Elm
12. 10 Hunter Probasco 81-11PR Westfall
13. 11 Josiah Paul 75-07 Logan Elm
14. 9 Lane Reiner 72-04PR Logan Elm
15. 11 Lucas Lowery 70-03 Teays Valley
High Jump — Finals:
1. 10 Dominic Doan 5-10.00PR Teays Valley
2. 9 Kaiden Wade 5-10.00PR Circleville
3. 11 Eli Gordon 5-06.00PR Teays Valley
4. 10 Nate Edge 5-04.00PR Logan Elm
4. 11 Trevor Wolfe 5-04.00PR Westfall
6. 10 Wyatt Collins 5-04.00 Teays Valley
7. 12 Trace Smith 5-04.00PR Logan Elm
8. 10 Hayden Hodges 5-02.00PR Teays Valley
Pole Vault — Finals:
1. 10 Zach Buitendorp 12-06.00 Circleville
2. 11 Tyler Shipley 12-06.00 Westfall
3. 12 Marcus Whaley 11-06.00 Westfall
4. 12 Eric Matzenbach 9-00.00PR Logan Elm
4. — Clay Reed 9-00.00PR Logan Elm
6. 9 Luke Stout 9-00.00PR Circleville
7. 10 Luke Thompson 9-00.00 Logan Elm
8. 9 Shawn Peterson 8-00.00 Teays Valley
8. 9 Rick Gaal 8-00.00 Teays Valley
10. 10 Eli Tan 8-00.00PR Teays Valley
Long Jump — Finals:
1. 11 Jesse Fuller 19-05.00PR Circleville
2. 11 Troy Bellisari 18-08.25PR Teays Valley
3. 12 Fedya Southerington 18-00.50PR Teays Valley
4. Sr Ian Shaeffer 17-07.00PR Logan Elm
5. 12 Brock Evans 17-03.75PR Logan Elm
6. 12 Landon Garrett-Kelly 17-01.50 Teays Valley
7. 10 Nate Edge 17-01.25PR Logan Elm
8. 10 Zach Buitendorp 17-01.00 Circleville
9. 11 Trevor Wolfe 16-09.75PR Westfall
10. 11 Logan Laux 16-04.50PR Logan Elm
11. 12 Corey Thompson 15-05.50PR Westfall
Girls’ Track and Field Unofficial Results:
100 Meters — Finals: Placing – Grade – Name – Time – School
1. 9 Faith Yancey 13.22a Circleville
2. 11 Olivia Knox 13.41aPR Teays Valley
3. 11 Denajah Smith 13.56aPR Teays Valley
4. 11 Annabelle Rutter 13.67aPR Logan Elm
5. 10 Shae Shackelford 13.79aPR Teays Valley
6. 11 Logan Jones 13.96a Circleville
7. 11 Allison Kirk 14.06aPR Teays Valley
8. 9 Sophie Ash 14.10aPR Logan Elm
9. 10 Nilyn Cockerham 14.15aPR Circleville
10. 12 Brooklyn Bryant 14.81aPR Logan Elm
11. 11 Sophie Stonerock 14.95aPR Logan Elm
12. 10 Summer Hanson 15.90aPR Westfall
13. 9 Reese Moehl 16.23a Westfall
14. 10 Kasey Hawley 16.53a Westfall
15. 10 Tiffany McLaughlin 18.35a Westfall
200 Meters — Finals:
1. 11 Lily Winter 27.10hPR Circleville
2. 9 Faith Yancey 27.30hPR Circleville
3. 11 Olivia Knox 27.90hPR Teays Valley
4. 11 Addison Lowe 28.80hPR Circleville
5. 9 Sophie Ash 28.90hPR Logan Elm
6. 11 Natalie Holland 29.00hPR Westfall
6. 9 Kaitlyn Stiffler 29.00hPR Teays Valley
8. 10 Bridget Hartley 30.20hPR Teays Valley
9. 11 Arowynn Savage 30.50hSR Logan Elm
9. 11 Sophie Stonerock 30.50hPR Logan Elm
11. 9 Chole Anderson 31.80hPR Logan Elm
12. 10 Alexis Alatorre-Aviles 33.40hPR Westfall
13. 10 Tiffany McLaughlin 39.20hPR Westfall
400 Meters – Finals:
1. 11 Lily Winter 1:04.89a Circleville
2. 11 Taylor Spires 1:09.46a Teays Valley
3. 12 Megan Bush 1:10.30aPR Teays Valley
4. 10 Kinley Whited 1:11.04a Logan Elm
5. 12 Gretchen Search 1:12.70aSR Circleville
6. 10 Morgan Blakeman 1:14.49aPR Circleville
7. 12 Brooklyn Bryant 1:15.08aPR Logan Elm
8. 10 Kiera Scott 1:17.51a Teays Valley
9. 9 Siennah Bryant 1:19.74aPR Logan Elm
10. 9 Gabby Park 1:21.46a Teays Valley
11. 9 Natalie Yates 1:21.71a Westfall
800 Meters – Finals:
1. 10 Ellie Patrick 2:33.10hPR Circleville
2. 12 Karoline Pees 2:35.30h Teays Valley
3. 9 Caitlyn Shipley 2:41.70h Westfall
4. 10 Brooke Guisinger 2:43.90hPR Teays Valley
5. 11 Audrey Fausnaugh 3:01.70h Circleville
6. 12 Karlee Thomas 3:03.10hPR Logan Elm
7. 10 Presley Coyan 3:03.40hPR Circleville
8. 11 Grace Johnson 3:16.40hPR Westfall
9. 9 Makalie Crabtree 3:20.90hPR Westfall
10. 11 Olivia Barnes 3:29.20hSR Westfall
1600 Meters — Finals:
1. 10 Lindsey Triplett 5:54.05aPR Teays Valley
2. 9 Caitlyn Shipley 5:59.86aPR Westfall
3. 9 Aly Hatfield 6:19.44aPR Circleville
4. 11 kaleigh Spires 6:36.23aPR Logan Elm
5. 10 Presley Coyan 6:47.78a Circleville
6. 12 Karlee Thomas 6:54.02aPR Logan Elm
7. 10 Jenna Lathem 6:56.03aPR Teays Valley
8. 11 Alexia Teets 7:05.37aPR Circleville
9. 9 Clara Wilson 7:07.33aPR Logan Elm
3200 Meters — Finals:
1. 12 Kylee Henry 13:04.50hPR Westfall
2. 9 Aly Hatfield 13:38.00hPR Circleville
3. 10 Ainsleigh Greer 14:41.50hPR Teays Valley
100m Hurdles (33”) — Finals:
1. 11 Annabelle Rutter 17.46aPR Logan Elm
2. 12 Allyson Cotton 17.51aSR Logan Elm
3. 11 Peyton Proffitt 17.95aPR Westfall
4. 9 Katie Wilson 19.03aPR Logan Elm
5. 9 Payton Ford 19.58aPR Circleville
6. 11 Emma Smallwood 19.79aSR Teays Valley
7. 11 Natalie Holland 20.65aPR Westfall
8. 9 Emma Groff 20.75aPR Circleville
9. 10 Alexis Alatorre-Aviles 22.12aPR Westfall
10. 9 Sienna Turner 22.93a Westfall
300m Hurdles (30”) – Finals:
1. 11 Annabelle Rutter 50.40hSR Logan Elm
2. 11 Natalie Newton 51.80hSR Teays Valley
3. 9 Katie Wilson 55.70hPR Logan Elm
4. 10 Kassidy Lange 55.90h Teays Valley
5. 11 Emma Smallwood 57.80h Teays Valley
6. 9 Payton Ford 58.70h Circleville
7. 10 Alexis Alatorre-Av 1:05.90h Westfall
4x100 Relay – Finals:
Names (Team/School): Time
1. Denajah Smith, Allison Kirk, Olivia Knox and Grace Henegar (Teays Valley): 54.46a
2. Annabelle Rutter, Sophie Ash, Arowynn Savage and Allyson Cotton (Logan Elm): 55.26a
3. Logan Jones, Payton Ford, Nilyn Cockerham and Addison Lowe (Circleville): 56.26a
4. Lauren Sharrock, Bridget Hartley, Kaitlyn Stiffler and Shae Shackelford (Teays Valley): 56.94a
5. Kasey Hawley, Summer Hanson, Reese Moehl and Sienna Turner (Westfall): 1:03.67a
4x200 Relay – Finals:
1. Logan Jones, Addison Lowe, Lily Winter and Faith Yancey (Circleville): 1:53.14a
2. Lauren Sharrock, Kaitlyn Stiffler, Bridget Hartley and Taylor Spires (Teays Valley): 1:58.65a
3. Sophie Ash, Camryn Ross, Arowynn Savage and Tayla Tootle (Logan Elm): 2:02.97a
4. Juliana Roberts, Gabby Park, Reagan Hill and Madison Liming (Teays Valley): 2:04.98a
5. Peyton Proffitt, Ashley Hegarty, Kayla Fleischmann and Natalie Holland (Westfall): 2:11.45a
4x400 Relay — Finals:
1. Addison Lowe, Morgan Blakeman, Faith Yancey and Lily Winter (Circleville): 4:25.40h
2. Megan Bush, Evie Layton, Lindsey Triplett and Ryleigh McCoy (Teays Valley): 4:33.90h
3. Tayla Tootle, Kaleigh Spires, Katie Wilson and Camryn Ross (Logan Elm): 4:57.40h
4. Natalie Yates, Kayla Fleischmann, Natalie Holland and Caitlyn Shipley (Westfall): 4:59.40h
5. Brogan Crumley, Amanda O’Farrell, Taylor Spires and Kassidy Lange (Teays Valley): 5:04.70h
4x800 Relay – Finals:
1. Gretchen Search, Morgan Blakeman, Audrey Fausnaugh and Ellie Patrick (Circleville): 10:53.71a
2. Camryn Ross, Kaleigh Spires, Karlee Thomas and Kinley Whited (Logan Elm): 11:27.77a
3. Brooke Guisinger, Evie Layton, Amanda O’Farrell and Brogan Crumley (Teays Valley): 11:42.20a
4. Olivia Barnes, Grace Johnson, Kylee Henry and Caitlyn Shipley (Westfall): 11:52.03a
Shot Put (4kg) – Finals: Placing – Grade – Name – Distance (in feet) – School
1. 11 Annie Karshner 33-06.00PR Logan Elm
2. 11 Lily Purdon 31-00.00 Teays Valley
3. 12 Ashton Anderson 30-10.50 Teays Valley
4. 11 Olivia Adams 28-02.50PR Logan Elm
5. 10 Mandy Miller 27-08.50PR Circleville
6. 11 Emma Holman 26-01.00 Westfall
7. 12 Grace Picklesimer 23-07.50 Westfall
8. 11 Emma Beavers 22-07.50SR Circleville
9. 10 London Fields 21-00.00 Teays Valley
10. 9 Jayden Hanrahan-Bruce 20-11.00 Teays Valley
10. 9 Reese Moehl 20-11.00PR Westfall
12. 9 Haiden Donaldson 16-04.00PR Circleville
Discus (1kg) – Finals:
1. 12 Ashton Anderson 102-03 Teays Valley
2. 11 Annie Karshner 101-08 Logan Elm
3. 11 Ashley Hegarty 92-07PR Westfall
4. 11 Olivia Adams 90-08PR Logan Elm
5. 12 Kayla Fleischmann 89-08PR Westfall
6. 11 Jordan Rhymer 74-10PR Circleville
7. 11 Lily Purdon 73-00 Teays Valley
8. 11 Maddie Hale 71-01 Teays Valley
9. 9 Kaylyn Milliron 71-00 Circleville
10. 9 Haiden Donaldson 69-06PR Circleville
11. 12 Grace Picklesimer 66-04PR Westfall
12. 9 Kennedy Younkin 65-11PR Teays Valley
13. 11 Emma Holman 63-09PR Westfall
High Jump — Finals:
1. 11 Brenna Kauffeld 5-02.00PR Teays Valley
2. 11 Ashley Hegarty 5-00.00PR Westfall
3. 9 Kennedy Younkin 4-06.00 Teays Valley
4. 10 Shae Shackelford 4-04.00 Teays Valley
5. 10 Kinley Whited 4-02.00PR Logan Elm
Pole Vault – Finals:
1. 10 Tayla Tootle 11-06.00PR Logan Elm
2. 11 Natalie Newton 11-06.00PR Teays Valley
3. 11 Peyton Proffitt 10-00.00PR Westfall
4. 12 Allyson Cotton 10-00.00SR Logan Elm
5. 9 Payton Ford 8-00.00 Circleville
5. 9 Payton Sayre 8-00.00 Teays Valley
6. 9 Emma Groff 7-06.00 Circleville
7. 10 Kinley Whited 7-06.00PR Logan Elm
9. 9 Kaylyn Milliron 7-00.00PR Circleville
10. 9 Natalie Yates 6-06.00 Westfall
Long Jump – Finals:
1. 11 Natalie Newton 16-00.50SR Teays Valley
2. 10 Lauren Sharrock 15-06.50PR Teays Valley
3. 11 Peyton Proffitt 14-08.75SR Westfall
4. 11 Arowynn Savage 14-08.25SR Logan Elm
5. 12 Allyson Cotton 14-07.25 Logan Elm
6. 10 Nilyn Cockerham 13-10.50PR Circleville
7. 12 Madison Liming 13-07.75 Teays Valley
8. 9 Sienna Turner 13-01.50 Westfall
9. 9 Emma Groff 13-00.75PR Circleville
10. 11 Sophie Stonerock 12-09.75PR Logan Elm
11. 9 Sydne Jones 10-11.75 Teays Valley