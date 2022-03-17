CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Hoops fourth-annual all-star game is to be this Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. at Circleville High School.
Coaching in the all-star game are two former Pickaway Hoops Players of the Year, Coach Ryan Wolfe, of Teays Valley, and Coach Will Riffle, of Amanda-Clearcreek.
In the past, this event has been a big success as the best players in the area all came together to play in one last game of the season.
There is to be an entry fee at the door; cash only. Students are to have a cheaper fee.
Rosters
Team Wolfe
Starters: Tanner Holbert, Logan Elm; Simon Kuhlwein, New Hope; Clayton Rhyne, Amanda-Clearcreek; Trevor Wolfe, Westfall; Lane Bruning, New Hope
Bench: Ashton Nunemaker, Westfall; Sam Miller, Teays Valley; Konnor Starkey, Logan Elm; Marek McCallister, New Hope
Team Riffle
Starters: Tayvon Miller, Amanda-Clearcreek; Casey Cline, Westfall; Tyler Shipley, Westfall; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm; Craig Fleck, Circleville
Bench: Ian Warden, Circleville; Trevor Coleman, Circleville; Kevin Scott, Teays Valley; Nathan Hunter, Amanda-Clearcreek; Briley Cramer, Circleville; Jackson Smith, Teays Valley