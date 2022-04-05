Monday, April 4
Baseball
• Circleville Tigers took the win over Fairfield Union, 8-3.
• Amanda-Clearcreek took their needed win over Teays Valley, 6-1. For the Aces, Trent Hedges struck out 10, allowing one hit and one run from the Vikings. Ryan Chambers shut the door to close, striking out three and allowing no hits. Aces totaled 11 hits, with one two-run homer from Blayne Barker.
• Logan Elm took the victory over Hamilton Township, 8-6. Braylen Baker started on the hill and Colton Eplin closed out the win. Zack Parks, Gavin Griffey and Keegan Diehl all had two hits with a host of other Braves chipping in with one. The Braves allowed one run from Hamilton Township in the first, followed by five in the third. LE's runs came from two in the second, four in the third and another two in the fourth.
• The Mustangs took the 8-2 win over Huntington. Westfall started offense early with two runs in the first and three in the second, all while holding the Huntsmen scoreless until they scored two in the fourth. Two runs for the Mustangs in the top of the fourth, plus another one run in the top of the fifth gave them the sealed win.
Softball
• The Lady Tigers took the close loss to Fairfield Union, 5-6. The highlight for Circleville's offense was Ella Michael's two homers.
• The Lady Vikings took the shutout win over the Lady Aces, 12-0. For TV, Kennedy Cauger went 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Alyssa Brown went 3-4 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs. Reagan Mengerink went 2-3 with two runs and three RBIs; and Sydney Manring struck out six Lady Aces. For A-C, the offense of the day came from Carly Singleton (1-2) and Kaylee Sardella (1-2).
• The Lady Braves took the victory over Hamilton. Carly King held Hamilton Township scoreless in her performance in the circle. Leading the offense was King with four hits and Taylor Fowler with three hits. Lynsay Vanhoose and Avree Entler added two doubles each. Fultz, C.Gaskin and Otter each added a hit.
• In five innings, the Lady Mustangs took the shutout win over Huntington, 13-0.With three runs in the fourth, four in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the fifth, the continuing insurance runs guaranteed the Lady Mustangs another mercy win. Abbie Bock went 3-3 with a homer, two runs and an RBI. Olivia Dumm struck out nine in the circle and went 2-3 in the batter's box with two RBIs. Delana Landefeld went 2-4 with two doubles. Emma Henry went 2-3 with two RBIs. Madison Kearney went 1-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Boys' tennis
• Circleville fell short to Miami Trace, 1-4. Grant Pinkerton had a fighting win for a singles match, 7-5 and 6-3.
• Logan Elm took the win over Logan