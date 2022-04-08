Thursday, April 7
Boys' tennis
• The Tigers took their win over Hamilton Township, 3-2. Grant Pinkerton picked up a singles victory 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. Carly Hinton/Carlos Vazquez won their doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
Baseball
• The Vikings picked up a huge win over Bloom-Carroll in their rescheduled game. Teays Valley took the 2-1 victory over the Bulldogs. Matt Farmer took the win for TV and Hayden Wells had the save.
• Amanda-Clearcreek claimed the 5-1 win over Hamilton Township in their rescheduled game. The game was quiet until the fifth inning when the Aces put one run on the board, followed by one run from Hamilton Township in the bottom of the inning. The Aces added another three in the top of the sixth, and one final run in the top of the seventh to silence the Rangers. Ryan Chambers took the win for A-C with eight strike outs, one run allowed and no errors.
• The Mustangs took the one-run victory over Paint Valley, 6-5, in nine innings. The Mustangs scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Caden Foreman went 2-3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Peyton Weiss went 1-5 with a double and an RBI, Trent Walters went 1-2 with two runs and Hunter Wright went 1-5 with two RBIs.
Softball
• The Lady Vikings were in a long-awaited battle against Bloom-Carroll and kept that battle going into 10 innings. Reaching the top of the 10th, the score was tied 7-7 between the Lady Vikings and Lady Bulldogs. The game had to be suspended due to darkness.
• The Lady Aces dominated over Hamilton Township and claimed a 15-5 victory.
Boys' volleyball
• The Mustangs fell to Chillicothe in three sets (16-25, 22-25 and 8-25).