Friday, April 1
Baseball
• The Tigers got the 6-2 win over Bloom-Carroll. Circleville started their scoring in the bottom of the second with three as an answer to B-C’s one run at the top of the inning.
Another run was added each inning from the fourth through the sixth for Circleville’s six runs. B-C added their second run in the top of the fifth.
• Teays Valley took the shutout win over LE, 7-0. The Vikings runs came from one in the first, one in the third, three in the fourth, and one each in the fifth and sixth innings.
• The Aces fell to Liberty Union 6-2. Ryan Chambers had a nice day at the plate with bright spot of the night as a big fly shot.
Softball
• Circleville Lady Tigers fell to Bloom-Carroll, 4-8.
• In another Pickaway County matchup, Teays Valley kept their sweep over Logan Elm with the Lady Vikings taking the 7-1 win over the Lady Braves.
• Amanda-Clearcreek had a rough day on the field, especially with a one-run loss of 4-5 against Liberty Union. Liberty Union stared with an initial three runs in the first, then a matching second and third inning with one run from each team put score oat 5-2. A-C scored another two in sixth.
Boys’ tennis
• The Tigers had a huge win over Logan, 4-1. Singles wins for Grant Pinkerton (6-1, 6-4), and Justin Darnell (6-0,6-3). Doubles wins for Madison Jarrell/Sabrena Funk (6-3,5-7,6-3) and Carlos Vazquez/Presley Coyan (6-1,6-1).
Saturday, April 2
Baseball
• The Tigers fell to Washington Court House, 4-8.
• In a Saturday baseball doubleheader, Logan Elm swept Chillicothe. In game one, the Braves took the 10-9 win. In game two, the Braves won 5-2. During the first matchup, LE scored six in top of third and Chillicothe did not answer until the bottom of fifth with one run.
The sixth inning brought in two runs for LE and five for Chillicothe. In the seventh, the Braves finished their score with another two runs, and Chillicothe made it nerve wracking with three runs to answer, but it was not enough for them to take the win.
In their second game, Chillicothe started off scoring with one in bottom of first. LE did not answer until their one run in the third, but Chillicothe added another in bottom of the inning for a 2-1 score, Chillicothe leading.
LE had another three runs to add in fifth, then a final in the seventh, while holding Chillicothe to their two.
Garrett Summers and Braylen Baker were the dynamic duo on the mound for LE in the first game, and Carson Summers and Colton Eplin took care of business in the second.
• A-C defeated Athens, 11-1. The Aces’ runs came from two small added runs in the first and second innings, and the second is the only inning Athens scored. A big sixth inning brought in nine runs for the Aces for the win.
Track
• The Lady Tigers were the champions for the girls in their hosted Kiwanis relays. The Lady Tigers received first or second place in 10 of the 14 events.
Softball
• Teays Valley defeated Walsh Jesuit, 6-3
• The Lady Braves finished the week with two wins over Jackson. King picked up win one in game one and Entler picked up win two in game two.
Vanhoose and Entler led Logan Elm offensively combining for 11 hits on the day. In game one, LE had the score over Jackson, 11-10. LE gained two in first, but Jackson answered with two in second, then again in the third, with LE adding only one in the third.
LE kept offense going with two in the fourth and a big addition of five in the fifth to Jackson’s only added two. With a little bit of a lead going, LE had time while Jackson added three in sixth and one in top of seventh.
With a tied game at 10 all, a final LE run in bottom of seventh sealed the win.
In game two, another nail biter of an 8-7 win for LE, there were eight runs right off bat in bottom of first for LE. Jackson did not cross the plate until the fourth inning with only one. Jackson added three in sixth and seventh, but LE still had the one-run advantage.