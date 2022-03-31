March 30
Baseball
• Circleville baseball took the loss to Miami Trace 4-6. The Tigers scored one run in the first and two runs in the second. Miami Trace scored one in the second and one in the fourth. In the fifth inning, the Tigers scored one to Miami’s three runs. Miami Trace added their final run in the sixth. Circleville holds an overall record of 0-1.
• Logan Elm fell 3-10 to Zane Trace. Zane Trace took their 5-0 lead in the third, followed with four more runs in the fourth. The Braves added one in the fifth, then another one in the sixth and the seventh. Zane Trace’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth.
• Westfall took the major 14-3 win over McClain. With a five-run first inning, adding one in the second, two in the third and fourth innings proved to shut down McClain’s three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Mustangs kept their momentum with another two runs in the fifth and sixth to end the game.
Boys’ tennis
• Circleville dropped a fighting battle to Teays Valley 1-4. For the Tigers, Grant Pinkerton took a singles win 6-2, 6-4. The Vikings are now 2-0 in the MSL.
Softball
• Circleville took the 12-2 win over Miami Trace.
• Teays Valley defeated Jonathan Alder, 4-3. The Lady Vikings took the 1-0 lead in the second, but a tied 1-1 score came from an Alder run in the third. The Lady Vikings managed to up their lead by three in the fourth, but a two-run comeback in the sixth could not give Alder the momentum they needed.
March 31
Boys’ tennis
• The Tigers battled in the cold and wind against Logan Elm, but the Braves ended the night victorious with a close score of 3-2. Circleville’s Pinkerton picked up a nice singles win 6-1, 6-2 and the duo of Presley Coyan and Carlos Vazquez won their doubles match 7-5, 6-7, (11-9).