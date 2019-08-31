Circleville junior Colton Pinkerton turned in a strong third-place showing out of 236 runners on Saturday in the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational.
Sheridan junior William Wilke won the race in 16:08.9, followed by Cedarville junior Ethan Wallis (16:12.3) and Pinkerton (third, 16:15.1).
Cedarville won the 21-school boys crown with 86 points, Northwest took second with 106 and Chillicothe was third with 127.
Logan Elm paced area schools by finishing 10th with 272.
Top runners for the Braves included Ian Shaeffer (36th, 18:02.2); Brock Evans (51st, 18:38.8); Trace Smith (57th, 18:55.2); Drew Tomlinson (73nd, 19:30.6) and Gavin Ewing (73rd, 19:30.9).
Westfall came in 11th with 338.
Leading runners for the Mustangs included Tyler Shipley (30th, 17:54.8); Preston Fyffe (52nd, 18:39.5); Dakota Warren (88th, 20:07.2); Braden Johnson (96th, 20:17.3) and Thomas Martin (117th, 20:51.5).
The host Tigers finished 13th with 384.
Top runners following Pinkerton for the Tigers included Kaleb Nungester (48th, 18:34.0); Eli Snyder (142nd, 21:45.2); Ayush Patel (149th, 22:02.5) and Trey Bigam (188th, 23:49.3).
Amanda-Clearcreek took 16th with 477.
Running for the Aces were Garrett Dearth (59th, 18:58.5); Trevor Spence (61st, 19:06.6); Trent Palombo (141st, 21:35.8); Cole Reynolds (179th, 23:27.7) and Dominic Palombo (218th, 26:55.2).
Fairfield Union topped the 19-school girls field with 59 points, followed by Watterson (75) and Liberty Union (130).
Logan Elm led area schools by finishing 11th with 315.
Top runners for the Braves included Emma Lands (15th, 21:35.9); Tayla Tootle (46th, 23:34.5); Karlee Thomas (79th, 25:10.3); Kaleigh Spires (128th, 27:21.2) and Ally Cotton (146th, 28:33.3).
Westfall finished 13th with 316.
Leading runners for the Mustangs included Olivia Barnes (22nd, 21:59.4); Kylee Henry (35th, 22:55.2); Grace Marcum (96th, 25:59.3); Carmen Walters (105th, 26:25.0) and Kendra Lindsey (172nd, 30:27.8).
The host Tigers were 17th with 401.
Top runners for the Tigers included Audrey Fausnaugh (59th, 24:11.0); Whitley Calder (97th, 26:02.1); Courtney Reid (99th, 26:03.6); Kirsten Metzger (123rd, 26:51.3) and Alexia Teets (150th, 28:55.8).
Amanda-Clearcreek was 18th with 401.
Running for the Aces were Riley McKeska (47th, 23:36.4); Autumn Parry (87th, 25:39.3); Abby Rhymer (126th, 27:11.2); Karlee Parry (141st, 28:22.3) and Jules White (144th, 28:30.6).
Vikings in Westerville
The Teays Valley girls finished seventh on Saturday with 165 points at the Westerville North Classic.
Lancaster topped the 11-school field with 75 points, followed by Worthington Kilbourne (76) and Olentangy Orange (91).
Top runners for the Vikings included Megan Bush (eighth, 19:58.76); Karoline Pees (16th, 20:41.93); Mikella Meddock (39th, 21:46.59); Caroline Winter (50th, 22:10.27) and Elise Pickett (57th, 22:19.83).
The Teays Valley boys finished 12th with 284.
Olentangy Orange won the 13-school race with 42 points, followed by Worthington Kilbourne (104) and Lancaster (110).
Leading runners for the Vikings included Kyle Dennis (35th, 17:33.81); Jared Herrel (65th, 18:18.63); Zach Sharrock (70th, 18:24.24); Walker Branson (71st, 18:24.61) and Wilson Ewing (76th, 18:36.07).