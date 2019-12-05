An early season clash against defending district champion Zane Trace on Thursday provided Logan Elm an early barometer of where it stacks up.
The host Braves held their own and traded spurts, but it was the Pioneers who put together a 13-3 closing run to post a 56-47 non-league win.
“We had two good basketball teams on the floor tonight and someone had to come up a little short,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “I was proud of the way our guys competed and how hard they played.
“Give Zane Trace credit for making some nice plays at the end, and their seniors stepped up when they needed them to.”
Height was a concern entering the contest for the Braves, who were undersized at every position by up to four inches, and that concern was validated by the Pioneers owning a 37-14 advantage on the glass, including pulling down 17 offensive rebounds.
Zane Trace outscored the Braves 14-6 on second-chance points.
“It was an extremely physical basketball game and it was intense under the basket,” Stiverson said. “It was hard to keep (Triton) Davidson off the boards. I felt we adjusted to the physicality and did a better job in the second half (ZT was held to just four offensive rebounds), but that’s going to happen at times with our height. We have to do some other things to offset that.”
Senior point guard Cam Evans led the way for the Pioneers with 22 points and six rebounds, and Davidson followed with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.
“It’s really hard to try and speed Cam up and he does a nice job of playing at the tempo he wants to,” Stiverson said. “I felt our guys played hard and forced Cam into some tough shots, but great players are going to make great plays and Cam had several of those plays.
“When Davidson comes to play, he can play really well and that’s what happened tonight.”
Leading 27-23, the Pioneers opened the second half by scoring the first eight points, thanks in large part to a pair of three-pointers from Evans, to take a game-high 12-point lead.
Gabe Chalfin ended the Zane Trace (2-0) run with a drive to the basket and went on to score 10 points in the quarter on three of five (60 percent) shooting to trim the deficit to six points headed into the fourth quarter.
“Gabe just competed his tail off on both ends of the floor,” Stiverson praised. “He had to battle bigger guys in the post defensively, and then his effort and confidence he played with allowed him to score at all levels on offense. Gabe gave us a little bit of everything.”
The Braves opened the quarter on a 9-2 run, ignited by a pair of jumpers by Isaac Ward and capped by a putback basket from Chalfin, to take their final lead of the night at 44-43 with 4:40 remaining.
“That’s the thing about our team — they’re not going to give up,” Stiverson said. “Zane Trace came out of halftime playing pretty well, but our guys kept their composure, they stayed within themselves and they kept competing. That gave them an opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter.”
A layup by Davidson provided the answer for the Pioneers and another triple off the shooting hand of Evans gave the Pioneers a 48-44 lead.
From there, a putback basket by Davidson and six free throws allowed the Pioneers to close out the win.
The Braves (2-1) made just one of their final six (16.7 percent) shots — a steal and layup by Ward with 1:15 left to make it 50-46 — and also had a pair of turnovers.
Chalfin had perhaps his best game as a Brave and finished the night with 22 points on 8 of 16 (50 percent) shooting and five rebounds. Ward followed with 11 points and three assists, and Sailor chipped in seven points.
Zane Trace, which moved down to Division III this season, finished the evening 21 of 45 (46.7 percent) from the field and Logan Elm was 19 of 46 (41.3 percent). The Pioneers had 13 turnovers to just six for the Braves.
Stiverson evaluated where the Braves are heading into a weekend off. Logan Elm resumes non-league play on Tuesday at Bexley.
“Our defense is a little ahead of our offense right now,” Stiverson said. “Defensively, I’m really happy with how we’re playing and if you want to beat a good basketball team it has to start at the defensive end. Looking at our body of work on offense so far, there are times where we can get a little stagnant still and that’s something we’ll have to work on as a group to get a little better. I know our guys will put the work in.”