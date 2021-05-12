CIRCLEVILLE — With softball postseason underway, sectional and district brackets for Spring baseball were released by the OHSAA earlier this week. With warmer weather hitting the Ohio landscape, locals may be intrigued to witness the initial round of games happening in the area.
In the 2021 Southeast Division II District bracket, the sixteenth seeded Logan Elm Braves are scheduled to face-off against the seventeenth seeded Vinton County Vikings on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. in Circleville. The winner of the match-up will have a chance to compete against the number one seeded Miami Trace Panthers.
Coming in at the eighth seed and still in the Southeast Division II bracket, the Circleville Tigers will also welcome the visiting Athens Bulldogs to Circleville at 5 p.m. next Monday, May 17. If the stars align and Logan Elm surpassed the 20-1 Panthers, the Tigers may get the opportunity of facing the Braves on May 20, next Thursday.
In the Southeast Division III District bracket, the fourth seeded Westfall Mustangs will compete against the West Union Dragons at 5 p.m. in Williamsport. The victor will face the winner of Portsmouth West Senator and Dawson-Bryant Hornets on May 22, next Saturday.
In the Central Division I Bracket, the twelfth seeded Teays Valley Vikings are schedule to face-off against the winner of Olentangy Braves against Independence 76’ers at 5 p.m. on May 19, next Wednesday in Ashville. The Braves and 76’ers are scheduled to play on May 17, next Monday.
Lastly in the Central Division III District bracket, the sixth seeded Amanda-Clearcreek Aces are scheduled to play the Bishop Ready Silver Knights at 5 p.m. next Thursday in Amanda.
Additional information regarding the tournament scheduling, guidelines and more can be viewed on ohsaa.org.