ASHVILLE — It would be hard to have a better quarter than what Camden Primmer put together on Tuesday evening.
The Teays Valley junior was a perfect 8 of 8 from the field in the second quarter and scored 17 of his career-high 32 points to help lead the Vikings to an 84-50 rout over visiting Circleville in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game
“I just got in a good flow there,” Primmer said. “My teammates did a great job of feeding me the basketball and I just cut to the basket to score and then got back to play defense. We just kept doing that over-and-over it felt like.”
Teays Valley had 11 players reach the scoring column in a season-best performance on offense.
Primmer finished the night 14 of 17 (82.3 percent) from the field to lead the Vikings and also pulled down six rebounds in the process, four coming in a decisive second quarter. Trey Purdon followed Primmer with 14 points and five rebounds, Clayton Knox contributed nine points and six assists and Garrett Meddock added seven points.
“We talked to our guys before the season that we’d likely have a different guy be our leading scorer most nights, and that’s been the case so far,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “With running the pace we are this season, we knew there would be a lot of shots, a lot of rebounds, a lot of assists and a lot of playing time to go around and our guys have responded well to that so far.
“You can tell they’re working hard, they’re having fun playing together and they’re feeding off each other.”
The Vikings are averaging a sizzling 80 points per game running their new high-octane offense.
“We have a lot of new varsity players this season, so getting some wins to start the season has been big for us,” Primmer said. “A lot of our players started on junior varsity last season and we felt running an uptempo offense this season really suited the roster we have.
“We worked on this a lot coming into the season, we’ve done a nice job of making the extra pass so far and everyone is having fun and playing hard.”
Knox scored seven points and Meddock added five in a first quarter that ended with the Vikings holding a 21-15 lead.
The Vikings ran off 10 straight points in the second quarter, powered by six points from Primmer and two each from Knox and Adam Benschoter, to take a 35-20 lead.
“We did a nice job of cutting to the basket to score and our guys also hit the boards pretty well and we were able to score some second-chance points,” Barnett said. “Camden owned the middle of the floor and really had a nice night.”
Teays Valley maintained that 15-point cushion going into halftime at 42-27.
Seven points by Purdon and three from Riely Weiss early in the third quarter allowed the Vikings to stretch their lead to 56-29 midway through the period.
Teays Valley finished the evening 31 of 62 (50 percent) from the field, while Circleville was just 14 of 54 (25.9 percent). The Vikings owned a 41-22 advantage on the glass, including 12 offensive.
“Even though we lost against (52-39) against Fairfield Union last Friday, I thought it was one of our best efforts against a pretty good team and our kids did several nice things in the game,” Circleville coach Cody Carpenter said. “I felt like we took a big step backward tonight and Teays Valley simply outworked us in every facet of the game.
“For us to have success, we have to play good team basketball and do the little things well.”
Evan Justice had 13 of his 22 points in the first half for the Tigers, Jake Bell contributed nine points and four rebounds and Riley Gibson added six points and six rebounds.
“We worked coming into the game on taking away the driving lanes, because both Riley and Evan do a nice job of exploiting them, and I felt like our guys stepped up and did a nice job,” Barnett said. “Evan made some jumpers and threes in the first half and did some nice things for Circleville, but I felt like we made some adjustments at halftime and did a better job defending him in the second half.”
After allowing Liberty Union 80 points last Friday, Barnett felt the Vikings took a step in the right direction against Circleville.
“Part of that is my fault, because we worked a lot on our new offense last month and really didn’t start focusing a lot on defense until the last three weeks,” he said. “I felt like we were in better position tonight, we substituted a little better to keep our kids fresher with the pace we are running and we did a good job for the most part against a couple of nice shooters.”
The Tigers (1-4, 0-3) continue league play on Saturday when they host Bloom-Carroll. The Vikings (3-0, 2-0) are off until Dec. 27 when they travel to Logan Elm for a rare Christmas break league tilt.
• Teays Valley was a 81-37 winner in the reserve game.
Jackson Smith led the way with 18 points, Cam Dyas-Rogers had 14 and Liam Sachs added 12 for the Vikings.
Andreas Loving paced the Tigers with eight points.