Logan Elm used a strong start to take control of a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game on Friday to claim a 58-52 win over host Liberty Union.
The Braves ended the first quarter with a 16-6 advantage, fueled by seven points from Isaac Ward and Gabe Chalfin chipping in six.
“We got off to a nice start and I felt it started on the defensive end by being very active, getting some deflections and turnovers to get our transition game going,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said.
The Braves added two more points to their lead in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 32-20 advantage.
Logan Elm had to hold off a couple of runs by Liberty Union, especially in the fourth quarter, to claim their fourth consecutive win.
“Our guys did a good job of keeping their composure and withstanding a couple of runs that Liberty Union put together,” Stiverson said. “We were able to answer their runs and earn a good road win in a tough place to play.”
The Braves shot 20 of 40 (50 percent) from the field, led by Ward connecting on a crisp 8 of 10 (80 percent) shots to finish with a game-high 24 points.
“Isaac was real steady with his scoring and did a nice job of picking his spots to attack the paint and get to the basket,” Stiverson said. “Liberty Union was working hard to try and take away the three, so he did a nice job of taking what the defense gave him.”
Chalfin followed with 12 points, Jeremy Wietelmann tallied 11 and Jason Sailor added eight.
“It was nice to get some balanced scoring from those guys,” Stiverson said. “I felt Jeremy did a nice job with our offense with pushing when we had numbers and then running our half-court stuff when we needed to. He also stepped up and hit some big threes.”
Jacob Berlekamp and Kaleb Riddle each had 10 points to pace the Lions (5-9, 1-6).
The Braves (10-4, 5-2) open the second round of league play on Tuesday at Teays Valley.
Piketon 52,
Westfall 25
Piketon opened the second half on a 21-7 run to put away a Scioto Valley Conference game and hand visiting Westfall a 51-25 setback.
Chris Chandler had 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter to lead the Redstreaks (8-7, 5-3).
Jay Wyman paced the Mustangs with 11 points and Luke Blackburn added six.
The Mustangs (6-8, 2-6) continue conference play today at Southeastern.
Girls Basketball
New Hope 51,
Calvary Christian 44
New Hope led at all stops on Friday on its way to a 51-44 win over host Calvary Christian.
The Statesmen were ahead 11-10 after a quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 39-31 entering the final stanza of play.
Maren McAllister poured in a game-high 25 points, Alyssa Conrad and Anna Mitchell scored seven apiece and Jenna Tripp chipped in six.