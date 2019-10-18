Logan Elm was held to just 111 yards of total offense on Friday in a 20-0 non-league loss to host Morgan.
The Braves averaged a paltry 1.5 yards per play and also committed three turnovers in the setback.
Both teams couldn’t find the scoreboard in the first half, but the Raiders changed that less than a minute into the third quarter on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Altier to Kaden Williams to take a 6-0 lead, after the PAT was blocked.
Morgan (1-7) added insurance with just five ticks left in the quarter on an eight-yard touchdown connection from Altier to Colton Young to go ahead 13-0.
A 92-yard touchdown run by Lucas Waters provided the dagger for the Raiders with 9:15 remaining.
Logan Elm quarterback Conner Robinson completed 9 of 22 passes for 45 yards and also added 31 yards rushing. Matthew Dyer rushed for 40 yards on 15 carries.
Altier completed 17 of 30 passes for 224 yards for the Raiders, who turned in 318 yards of total offense.
The Braves (2-6) resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play next week when they host Bloom-Carroll (6-2).