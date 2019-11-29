KINNIKINNICK — While heavy rain is forecast for this weekend, Washington Court House had to feel like it was deluged in another way on Friday afternoon when it left the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic.
The deluge Logan Elm provided was three-pointers, connecting on eight in the first 11 minutes and 13 overall in a 64-30 rout of the Blue Lions.
“We want to push the ball more this season and get more open shots,” Logan Elm junior guard Isaac Ward said. “We came out, we shared the ball well and we got each other open shots. We came out hot and really shot it well.
“That’s something we worked on all summer and all preseason and we were able to show if off.”
Ten players reached the scoring column for the Braves, led by Ward scoring 13 points to go with four rebounds and four assists. Gabe Chalfin followed with 12 points, Jason Sailor had eight points, four assists and four steals, and Luke Baldwin added seven points.
The Braves scored the final 13 points of the first quarter to take an 18-6 lead. Logan Elm hit four consecutive three-pointers during the run — a pair by Jeremy Wietelmann sandwiched around a triple apiece by Chalfin and Ward.
“We knew (Washington Court House) was probably going to come in and play zone, so we were prepared for that,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “We have to shoot the three. We’ve shot it pretty well in the preseason, and that’s something we’re going to have to rely on. We shot it pretty well today.
“We also did a really good job of moving the ball, whether (Washington Court House) was set on defense or not. We didn’t hold it; we did a good job of moving it and we didn’t just throw it around the perimeter. We got to the paint, got some easy ones inside, and also kicked it out and got some good threes.”
Ward scored five points in the second quarter and Chalfin added four, as the Braves extended their advantage to 34-12 at halftime.
The Blue Lions were held to just one field goal over the final 12 minutes of the first half — a three-pointer by Trevor Rarick with 1:51 left in the second quarter.
While the Braves were 11 of 26 (42.3 percent) from the field in the first half, the Blue Lions shot 4 of 11 (36.3 percent) and had 11 turnovers against the Braves’ ball pressuring defense.
“We started a little slow on defense, but we picked it up and we were able to do some things and get the tempo to where we wanted it,” Stiverson said. “The good thing is I still feel like we can improve there by doing little things, like positioning and help side defense a little better. I liked our intensity and our kids played extremely hard on the defensive end.”
Five different Braves scored in the third quarter, as they extended their lead to 51-22.
Logan Elm held a 26-24 rebounding advantage, including 12 offensive, against Washington Court House’s superior length. Jared Harrington led the way with seven rebounds.
“Jared Harrington really did a good job of being physical, blocking out and he’s also doing a little better job of going and getting it,” Stiverson said. “Jared is keeping his feet moving more and he’s getting some rebounds that are allowing us to start our break down the floor.
“On the offensive end, our kids did a nice job of getting their hands on some longer rebounds and earning some second opportunities off of that.”
Tanner Lemaster had 12 points to lead the Blue Lions.
Logan Elm finished 23 of 52 (44.2 percent) from the field, compared to Washington Court House hitting 13 of 32 (40.6 percent) attempts. Washington Court House had 18 turnovers compared to just seven for Logan Elm.
The Blue Lions (0-1) host Westfall (1-0) today and then Logan Elm (1-0) travels up state Route 56 to Pherson on Tuesday to tangle with the Mustangs.