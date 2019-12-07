Hamilton Township was able to hold off visiting Circleville on Saturday to claim a 44-43 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win.
The game was close throughout, with the Rangers leading by two points at halftime and by a single point going into the period.
Riley Gibson scored seven points in the fourth quarter and finished the afternoon with a game-high 14 points, all coming in the second half for the Tigers. Craig Fleck scored 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter and Evan Justice added nine.
Marquis Moore had four of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Rangers and Ato Forson followed with five of his 11 points in the final stanza for the Rangers (3-1, 1-0).
The Tigers (1-2, 0-1) host Fairfield Union on Friday for a league game.
Bloom-Carroll 44,
Amanda-Clearcreek 24
Amanda-Clearcreek struggled getting its offense started on Saturday in a 44-24 MSL-Buckeye loss to host Bloom-Carroll.
The Bulldogs led 20-12 at halftime and 35-17 entering the fourth quarter.
Jeff Bolin paced the Aces with eight points, Lane Stevens had six and Jayse Miller added five.
Jared Rose poured in a game-high 17 points and Trace Wisecarver added 13 for the Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0).
The Aces (0-3, 0-1) travel to Westfall on Tuesday for a non-league game.
Girls Basketball
Westfall 52,
McClain 48
Westfall erased a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter on Saturday to claim a 52-48 non-conference win over host McClain.
Marcy Dudgeon had 14 points, and Mahaley Farmer and Marissa Mullins each added 13 for the Mustangs (1-3), who resume conference play on Tuesday at Zane Trace.