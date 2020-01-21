Marquis Moore scored nine of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to help power Hamilton Township to a 45-42 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Circleville.
The Tigers had led for most of the night, including getting off to a good start to take a 14-8 advantage, thanks in part to seven points apiece from Evan Justice and Craig Fleck in the first quarter.
Circleville still led 29-22 at halftime, but just 36-33 entering the final period of play.
Justice finished the evening with 19 points, Fleck had nine and Riley Gibson chipped in five.
The Tigers (2-13, 0-8) travel to Unioto on Saturday for a non-league game.
Girls Basketball
Westfall 45,
Zane Trace 40
Marcy Dudgeon poured in 22 points on Tuesday to help send Westfall to a 45-40 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Zane Trace.
The Mustangs (7-8, 5-5) continue conference play on Thursday at Unioto.
CSG 41,
New Hope 39
Kayden Edwards drilled a three-pointer to beat the buzzer on Tuesday to send Columbus School for Girls to a 41-39 win over host New Hope.
Maren McAllister had 12 points and Sadie Pruitt added eight for the Statesmen.