The prospect of the Circleville volleyball team winning a share of the Mid-State League Buckeye Division championship this season likely suffered a serious blow on Wednesday in a 23-25, 9-25 and 22-25 loss to host Hamilton Township.
Two-time defending league champion Hamilton Township (13-0, 8-0) now holds a three-match lead over third-place Circleville (10-3, 5-3) with six matches remaining in league play.
Kenzie McConnell put away 11 kills to go with five blocks and 13 digs for the Tigers; Alli Nungester had six kills and 10 digs; Mariah Kemp contributed five kills and 18 digs; Jayla Parsons dished out 21 assists and Cara Cooper added 16 digs.
The Tigers host their annual invitational on Saturday.