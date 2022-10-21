In an exclusive interview with the Circleville Herald, Westfall cheer coach Rebecca Horn discussed how the team prepared for the football season, held a youth camp in June, who the cheer captains are, and what she enjoys most about being a coach.
The head captains for the 2022 season are Haley Messmer and Summer Hanson. Varsity captains are Bailee Thomas, Emily Bowens, and Lacey Evans.
Horn said the team practiced two to three times a week over the summer and the girls lifted once per week.
The Westfall cheer team also attended a skills camp this summer with Jimmy Johnson. And in June, they hosted a youth camp that had over 50 campers in attendance.
Cheerleading is a sport that requires a lot of trust. Knowing this, Horn said she tries to do team bonding once a week.
“We usually do a weekly check-in which we call ‘onions and orchids,’” Horn said. “During the summer we went out to lunch together twice.”
Horn said her favorite part of coaching is watching the program grow.
“Watching my athletes learn and grow in their skillset is also amazing to watch.”
For the current season, Horn said she was pleased to watch girls from different walks of life come together as a team. She is also very excited to take the team to competitions.
The cheer team stays busy every week preparing for Friday night games.
“The squad does weekly field tests to make sure that everyone knows the material for Friday nights. We also prepare a kick-off rally every week,” Horn said.
Before the season even started, the team goal was to attend a competition over the summer.
“We competed at The Ohio State Fair Competition in the Gameday Division, and we won third place.”
The long-term goal for the Westfall cheer team is to make it to State competition this year.
Being on the cheer team at Westfall is about more than practicing and preparing for Friday night games. The team tries to incorporate community service into their season.
“We read to the elementary school during homecoming week and had a blast!”
All members of the team are involved in either other sports, National Honors Society, Student Council, or other clubs. Horn said she has a very well-rounded group of young ladies.
“These girls are so hardworking on and off the sidelines.”
The Westfall cheer team will be on the sidelines cheering on the football team Friday night for the last game of the regular season.