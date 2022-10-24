CIRCLEVILLE — On Friday night the Logan Elm Braves defeated the Teays Valley Vikings 34 to 17 in a conference battle.
The stands were packed for the home team and the visitors. Logan Elm invited football alumni to the game and had them run onto the field with the current football team.
The game started when Logan Elm kicked off to Teays Valley.
The first pass by Teays Valley’s quarterback, Kaden Hines (15) was complete, but his second pass fell incomplete. Harrison Payne (23) caught his third pass on the night for a first down. On the next play Teays Valley fumbled the ball and Logan Elm recovered it. Recovering the fumble for the Braves was Nolan Brumfield (34).
On second down for the Braves, the Vikings were called for being offside, making it a more manageable second and four. Blayton Reid (3) then ran for a first down. The next play saw quarterback Aaron Walters (4) throw an incomplete pass. Reid ran for another first down on the series and then he ran for a touchdown. The extra point by Owen Elswick (22) was good.
The kick off for the Braves went out of bounds, which started the Vikings at their 35-yard line.
On the first play with Teays Valley on offense, Ethan Schwalbauch (45) ran for eight yards setting up a second and two. On second down, the Logan Elm defense got a tackle for loss of 1-yard. On the next play Trent Wolpert (1) caught Hines’ pass for a first down. A couple of plays later Brumfield sacked Hines. Teays Valley ended their series punting on fourth and four.
Logan Elm fumbled the punt but was able to recover it at their 3-yard line. The next two plays saw setbacks for the Braves. On their first play, they were tackled for a loss of one yard. Before they were able to snap the ball on second down they were called for a false start. It was now second and 12 at the 1-yard line, and the next play saw an incomplete pass.
Luckily for the Braves, Walters pass on third and 12 was caught and run for a first down to the 25-yard line. And a couple of plays later on a third and one Walters ran the ball for a first down.
The score at the end of the first quarter was Logan Elm 7 to Teays Valley 0. The teams played evenly which kept the score close.
On a third and eight Teays Valley’s Tristian Graham (55) sacked Walters, which forced the Braves to punt.
Teays Valley fumbled on the punt return and Logan Elm recovered it at the 28-yard line.
After being called for offensive holding and on a third and 15 at the 32-yard line, Walters threw a deep pass that was caught for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the score was Logan Elm 14 and Teays Valley 0.
After Hines' previous pass almost got intercepted, he threw again and it was caught for a first down. Hines was sacked two plays later. The Vikings were stopped on third and 18, but a personal foul on the Braves made it third and short. On the next play they got the first down.
Two plays later on third and seven the Braves defense got the stop. Teays Valley kicked a field goal to get three points on the board. The score was Logan Elm 14 to Teays Valley 3.
The Braves started at their 31-yard line. A long first down run by Braylen Baker (5) got them closer to the end zone.
Before the Braves could snap the ball on a third and one they were called for a false start. That didn’t seem to slow down the offense because on a third and seven, Walters threw a deep pass to Baker who ran it in for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was good.
With less than two minutes remaining in the half, Teays Valley converted on a third and 11. With an unbelievable catch by Payne, and 50 seconds left in the half, Teays Valley called a timeout.
With 43 seconds left in the half Hines threw to Wolpert for a touchdown. The extra point was good.
The score going into half was Logan Elm 21 and Teays Valley 10.
Teays Valley started the second half under the lights by kicking off to Logan Elm. The crowds on both sides of the field cheered for their team just as loud as they did in the first half.
A couple plays into the Braves offensive series, Walters threw a deep pass to Baker who was wide open and scored a touchdown. The extra point was good. Less than two minutes into the third quarter the score was Logan Elm 28 and Teays Valley 10.
On first down for the Vikings Hines fumbled the ball when he was sacked, but Teays Valley recovered. Teays Valley was unable to recover from that mistake, and after a couple of plays they were forced to punt.
On a first and ten, Logan Elm quarterback Walters scrambled for his life and managed to throw an incomplete pass. On the very next play his pass was intercepted and run down to the 1-yard line. The next play saw a touchdown for Teays Valley. The extra point was good.
The score was Logan Elm 28 and Teays Valley 17.
The rest of the quarter saw physical play by both teams, a turnover on downs by Teays Valley, an incomplete pass, and a couple of penalties.
Logan Elm’s drive on offense took four minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. On a fourth and seven Walters scrambled away from the defense and threw a completed pass for a first down.
With 8:55 left in the game Logan Elm scored a touchdown and the extra point was no good. The score was Logan Elm 34 to Teays Valley 17.
The Vikings had a first and ten at their own 38-yard line when Hines was sacked for a loss of nine yards. A couple of plays later Hines was picked by Baker. The Braves were unable to get points off the turnover.
With less than five minutes left in the game Teays Valley was looking for another touchdown. On second and seven a receiver dropped a nice pass by Hines. On third and seven Hines threw a laser that was caught for a first down. On the third and ten Hines’ pass was intercepted by Landon Thompson (1).
The fourth quarter ended with Logan Elm running out the clock.
The final score was Logan Elm 34 and Teays Valley 17.
After the game concluded, Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said his team continued to fight despite being behind most of the game.
"I am proud of my team and my players due to the fact they never gave up," Weber said.
Teays Valley ended the season with an overall record of 5-5 and a conference record of 4-3. Weber said the Vikings will return many players next year and should be set up to excel in the future.
Logan Elm football coach Terry Holbert also said he is incredibly proud of his players and staff for their efforts this season.
“Teays is always a challenging opponent and it's been a while since a Logan Elm football team has defeated them,” he said. “Our players have just continued to do things right, work to improve and Friday that was on display."
Holbert said his team played complete and fundamental football. Offensively Walters and the team threw for 228-yards and rushed for 119-yards. Defensively the team continued to force turnovers and held Teays Valley to three rushing yards.
“Having a balanced approach and the ability to do multiple things well will be important moving forward,” Holbert said.
When it comes to what challenges the team faced, Holbert said the team needs to continue to take care of the football.
“We had a turnover that set Teays up for a score so just continuing to emphasize and practice ball security will be an emphasis.”
It was announced over the weekend that Logan Elm (8-2) will host Cambridge (7-3) Friday night at 7 p.m. in the first-round playoff. Holbert said it’s an awesome thing to be able to play at home one more time.
“We will continue to plan, prepare, and practice like we have all season working to do the right things.”
Braylen Baker had a historic performance with 163 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Aaron Walters finished with the statistically second-best regular season for a quarterback in the history of Logan Elm football. According to Holbert, Blayton Reid will be the second All-Time Rusher in program history.
“A lot of records have been broken this year which are a result of the efforts of each individual on our team, but I'm really proud of our guys.”