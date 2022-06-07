Brysen Payne gets ready to fire a pitch toward home plate during the Hits for Heroes Tournament in Mason, Ohio, this past weekend. The Hawks 11u squad lost in the semifinals against a team from Cincinnati.
Caden Steele lines up a pitch during the Hits for Heroes Tournament, near Cincinnati, this past weekend. The Hawks 11u squad lost in the semifinals of the Gold Bracket.
Brooke Happeney/Submitted Photo
Brooke Happeney/Submitted PhotPo
Etahn Fries shows of his muscles during the Hits for Heroes Tournament, near Cincinnati, this past weekend. The Hawks 11u squad lost in the semifinals of the Gold Bracket.
The 11u Ohio RedHawks competed the Hits for Heroes Tournament in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati, this past weekend.
They had an impressive run before ultimately falling in the semifinals of the Gold Bracket to an extremely talented Cincinnati Defenders club in an exciting, 5-4, ballgame.
The Hawks were especially impressive in a big victory over the Dayton Sting. Ten Hawks collected hits with four of them contributing multiple hits, including Locklan Cheadle, who lead with a perfect 3-for-3 in the game.
Caleb Henry, Caden Steele, Braxton Unger, Coulsen Mathews and Aaron Oldenkamp all picked up multiple RBIs inthe contest. Unger went 3 innings on the mound, throwing 36 strikes out of 47 pitches! Steele came on to close it out for the last inning and slammed the door in only 13 pitches! The defense backed up both pitchers very well and committed no errors.
A solid team victory over a talented Ohio Knights team was highlighted by Henry, Brysen Payne and Steele starting things off at the plate. Ethan Fries, Mathews and Oldenkamp also delivered timely hits for the Hawks. The Hawks were again solid on the mound. Oldenkamp went three innings and gave way to Steele for an inning before Fries came on to close out the final pair of innings. The Hawks played well defensively again, committing no errors.
The semifinal game was highlighted by Cheadle and Payne’s performances on the mound! Cheadle struck out five over four innings and Payne allowed no hits over two innings. Payne also had an RBI at the plate. Grayson Burchett knocked in three runs, as well as, an impressive catch in center field. Mason Barker and Steele were notably solid with their gloves as well! The defense stayed on par for the weekend only committing one error in the match-up.
The Hawks continue to compete against some of the top competition in the state.
