CIRCLEVILLE – The Ohio RedHawks 11u squad pounded out 13 hits and rallied for ten runs in the fourth inning in a, 17-7, five inning, win over the Bexley Bulldogs on Tuesday in Circleville.
Aaron Oldenkamp got the win, on the hill, for the RedHawks. Oldenkamp went three and a third innings, allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out three. Caden Steele closed down the Bulldogs throwing two thirds of an inning in just seven pitches.
“I can’t say enough about Aaron Oldenkamp and Caden Steele coming in just throwing gas. Those guys (Bexley) had no opportunity to keep up with them.” RedHawks coach Jason Mathews said. “I knew I could get some other people in there to pitch and have those come in and do what they do..”
In the first inning. the RedHawks struggled defensively allowing four, three of them were unearned. With two outs in the inning, Bexley’s Henry Brown doubled to right field scoring two runs. Adding the two runs that scored earlier put the RedHawks in an early 4-0 hole.
In the home half of the first Brysen Payne walked, advanced on a wild pitch and was knocked in by Caden Steele to cut int the Bulldog lead.
In the second frame, Coulsen Mathews was hit by a pitch, and scored on a throwing when the Bexley first basemen tried to catch Mathews “napping” off of third base, but his throw was offline and allowed Mathew to cut the lead to two. Caleb Henry and Payne both picked up RBI’s with three more runs scoring to put the RedHawks up, 5-4, It was a lead they would never relinquish.
The RedHawks played add-on again in the third inning. Ethan Fries walked advanced first to third a fielder’s choice and scored on a wild pitch. Mathews reach via an errors, stole a pair of bases and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Blayton Hartley.
The RedHawks erupted for ten runs in the fourth inning, Nine of the yen batters in order reached base in the inning. Payne and Braxton Unger both scored twice. Unger also had a RBI as did teammate Blayton Hartley, Steele had a pair of RBI’s in the inning. In all, 15 batters were sent to the plate.
Bexley added three runs in the top of the fifth inning to make the final margin of ten runs.
“We had the opportunity today to bring out who kids who hadn’t pitched yet,” Coach Mathews said. “Hartley (who pitched two thirds of inning) is a great ball player, but hadn’t got a chance to take the mound yet. He went out and struggled a little bit throwing strikes, but had pick off at second.”
The RedHawks will return to action Saturday in the Everts Center’s Father’s Day Invitational Tournament.