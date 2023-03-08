Rio Grande Shiloah Blevins

Rio Grande’s Shiloah Blevins puts up a shot during Tuesday’s 79-75 victory over Marian (Ind.) University in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship First Round presented by Ballogy in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Blevins had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

 Photo courtesy of Jordan Lester/William Penn Sports Information

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Once you reach the national level of post-season tournament play, nothing is supposed to come easy.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments