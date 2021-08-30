RIO GRANDE — Ewan McLauchlan scored two of the University of Rio Grande’s three second half goals to lead the RedStorm in a 3-1 win over Indiana Wesleyan University, Saturday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
Rio Grande, which was ranked No. 24 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ Top 25, improved to 3-0 with the victory and avenged a 2-0 loss to the Wildcats last season in the process.
Indiana Wesleyan slipped to 2-1 with the loss.
The Wildcats grabbed a 1-0 lead just 12:58 into the contest when Wes Williams scored on a deflection of a corner kick by Zack Hargreaves.
The advantage held up until McLauchlan - a senior from Arch, Scotland - knotted things at 1-1 when he found the net on a penalty kick opportunity just over four minutes into the second stanza.
McLauchlan then put the RedStorm ahead to stay with 30:04 remaining in the contest when he blistered a one-timer on the rebound of a missed shot by sophomore teammate Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) past IWU net-minder Aaron Carr.
Junior Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) set the final margin of victory when he scored on a breakaway with 3:45 left to play.
Rio Grande finished with a 21-6 edge in shots overall, including a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal.
The RedStorm also had a whopping 14-3 cushion in corner kick chances.
Freshman keeper Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had four saves in net for Rio.
Carr stopped six shots in a losing cause for the Wildcats.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Saturday when it tangles with second-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Baker (Kan.) University.