Thompson

Rio Grande third baseman Lexi Thompson hauls in a popup for an out in Thursday afternoon’s doubleheader sweep of Ohio Christian University at Rio Softball Park. The RedStorm posted wins of 9-1 and 9-2 to secure the River States Conference East Division crown.

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande used one big inning in each game to pull away and sweep its River States Conference doubleheader with Ohio Christian University, Thursday afternoon, at Rio Softball Park.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments