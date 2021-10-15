WILLIAMSPORT- While rain storms touched down in Pike County, the only storms at the Piketon Redstreaks’ road bout at Westfall came from their offense.
Never in doubt, Piketon continued its undefeated march over its fellow Scioto Valley Conference opponent in a _ — _ final.
Coming off a six-touchdown performance in last week’s 51-20 victory over Adena, it was much the same for quarterback Levi Gullion. The senior added to his strong season
With the victory, the Redstreaks’ string of scoring 40 or more points extended to four games. Through eight games, Piketon has surpassed this total six times.
Recent history in this annual battle has favored Piketon, who has now won five of the last six games versus the Mustangs. No matchup took place during last year’s COVID-shortened season.
Piketon will conclude its regular season at Huntington, while Westfall will close out its season with two road games at Unioto on Oct. 22 and West-Liberty Salem on Oct. 29 in a non-conference matchup.
Patrick Keck is the editor for The Pike County News Watchmen