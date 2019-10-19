Westfall felt like it was rolling early in the third quarter on Friday when it extended its lead to 28-14 early in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Whaley to Luke List, followed by Whaley converting on the two-point conversion run.
“We went into halftime feeling pretty good with how we were moving the football and holding a good Piketon offense to two scores there in the first half,” Westfall coach Brad Smith said. “Then we come out in the third quarter, put together a touchdown drive and get that elusive score to start the second half we’ve been looking forward.”
But, from there, it was downhill for the Mustangs as visiting Piketon scored 34 of the final 40 points to claim a 48-34 Scioto Valley Conference win.
Piketon responded with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Levi Gullion to Johnny Burton followed by touchdown runs of 35 and three yards from Austin Henderson to take a 35-28 lead.
Westfall scored for the final time on a 25-yard touchdown from Whaley to Lemaster, but the two-point conversion failed to leave Piketon ahead by a point.
Gullion capped the six-touchdown third quarter with the fourth of the period by the Redstreaks on a one-yard keeper to make it 42-34.
“Piketon did a nice job of running its trap plays and then we were down a couple of safeties in the second half and that also hurt us in the passing game,” Smith said.
The Piketon signal-caller added a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Westfall jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Lemaster to Whaley followed by a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chanston Moll.
The Redstreaks reached the scoreboard on a 21-yard touchdown run by Henderson, but the Mustangs countered with a 10-yard touchdown toss from Whaley to Andrew Browning.
Henderson cut the Mustangs’ lead to 20-14 at halftime when he brought in an 83-yard touchdown pass from Gullion.
Gullion completed 14 of 18 passes for 331 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Whaley was 19 of 33 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
Luke Blackburn caught six passes for 101 yards for the Mustangs and Lemaster made eight grabs for 87 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Henderson rushed for 138 yards on 24 carries for the Redstreaks (2-6, 1-4) with three touchdowns and Gullion scored twice on 14 carries for 87 yards.
Trent Davis paced the Westfall ground game with 104 yards on 18 carries and Whaley covered 61 yards on 13 totes.
The Mustangs (4-4, 2-3) continue conference play next week at Unioto (4-4, 2-3).