Westfall’s Ashley Hegarty prepares to jump during the girls high jump competition at the Region 7 Track Meet, Thursday evening in Chillicothe. Hegarty placed seventh in the event with a jump of five feet, one inch.
CHILLICOTHE — The first day of the Region 7 Track Meet was short-lived thanks to the storms that rolled through the area on Thursday evening.
The field events scheduled to start at 5 p.m. started off on schedule in a steady light rain, but the rain did not let up, in fact it got harder, and a detected lightning strike suspended the meet for 30 minutes. The athletes returned long enough to finish a few events before the heavens opened up again and forced the meet to be postponed until Saturday.
The boys finished one throwing event, one jumping event and one running event as did the girls. The top four finishers move on to the State Track and Field Championships at Jesse Owens Stadium, in Columbus.
In the events that were completed, the Logan Elm boys 4 x 800 were the only males from Pickaway County that completed their event with 16th place finish. Unioto, St, Clairsville, Warren and John Glenn finished in the top four spots and will move on.
The boys long jump and discuss throw were also completed with no one from Pickaway County competing in the finals.
On the girls side, the Circleville girls 4 x 800 relay team placed seventh in the finals of that event, while the quartet from Logan Elm placed 14th. Minerva, Fairfield Union, Carrollton and John Glenn took the top four spots.
In the finals of the girls long jump, Ashley Hegarty of Westfall placed seventh and in the girls’ shot put finals Logan Elm’s Olivia Adams placed 11th.
The meet resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chillicothe’s Herrnstien Field and Bobo Track.
Look in Tuesday’s edition of the Circleville Herald for meet results.
