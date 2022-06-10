Looking for a fast 5K course, maybe one where you can set a personal record and perhaps win a medal?
Then lace up your jogging shoes for the 21st Circleville Dog Days 5K road race that is presented by Red Barn. The race will be held at 9 a.m. Sat., Aug. 6 beginning and ending at Circleville High School. After crossing the finish line, cool off with free drinks, popsicles and refreshments.
Proceeds from the 5K benefit the Circleville Middle School and High School cross country program--equipment, clothing, team meals/outings, trips/camps, etc.
Awards will be given to the top three in each of 34 total age groups, plus awards to the top three overall male and female finishers. Numerous door prizes also will be awarded or racers and pacers.
Visit www.tristateracer.com for entry forms and online registration, or you can register the day of the race from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
There is a $20 preregistration fee ($25 on race day), and anyone registered by July 15 will receive a free T-shirt.
Race organizer Jason Wells said the 5K would probably not be able to use the traditional course this year (Clark to Pickaway to High to Stella/Ruth loop and then back to the HS); that area is obviously pretty congested these days because of the Court Street construction/closure.
“If the Court Street project is done by race day, we'll still use that course,” Wells said. “If not, we'll use our backup course, which will start and finish in the same place behind the middle school, but instead of going through Sylvan and down Pickaway, it will go north on Nicholas Drive, do a loop on Edgewood/Edwards/Georgia/Cedar Heights and then come back on Nicholas to the school.”
Wells said the usual course is pretty fast even though there are a couple of hills. He said the backup course that race participants likely will have to use this year is actually be flatter, so it might produce some really fast times. Water and splits will be available on the course.
“Since our race coincides with the beginning of high school cross country practice, we usually have a lot of high school and college runners in addition to the recreational adult runners; consequently, we usually have a lot faster times than you typically see with a lot of small town 5K's,” Wells said.
