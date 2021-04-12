RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande posted an impressive win in the opening game of its biggest series to date.
And then, in a span of three hours, the RedStorm took their momentum, stuffed it in an envelope and wrote “Return to Sender” on the outside.
Zach Kendall tossed a complete game three-hitter in an 11-1 mercy rule-shortened game one victory over visiting Brescia University, before the five errors paved the way for seven unearned runs in the Bearcats’ 12-1 triumph in game two, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.
The RedStorm finished the day at 13-26 overall and 6-11 in league play, remaining 1/2-game behind Brescia and 1-1/2 games behind Oakland City University for the sixth — and final -spot toward determining the participants in the upcoming RSC Championship Tournament.
The Bearcats closed the day at 6-22 overall and 6-10 in the RSC.
Kendall, a graduate senior from Troy, Ohio, allowed just three hits and struck out 11, while walking none for his sixth win in nine decisions.
The only blemish on the right-hander’s ledger was a solo home run by Hunter Canada in the top of the fifth inning.
While Kendall took care of things on the mound for Rio, seniors Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) and Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) handled the offensive end of the effort.
Reeser went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in, while Daniels had two hits, including a double, and four RBI of his own.
Sophomore Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH), senior Jesse Watson (Las Cruces, NM) and junior Billy Cooper (Jackson, OH) all had two hits for Rio in the win. Cooper’s hit total included a double.
Tyler Milby started and took the loss for Brescia, allowing nine hits and six runs in four innings.
In game two, Brescia’s Alejandro Hernandez hit a solo home run just two pitches into the contest and the Bearcats never trailed.
The game got away from Rio Grande in the third inning when three errors, three hit batsmen, two wild pitches and a passed ball helped produce five Brescia runs. The visitors had just one hit in the inning.
Rio got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third, but the Bearcats set the final score with two more runs in the fifth and four markers in the sixth inning.
Wyatt Griskey drove in a pair of runs, while Kyle Taylor had a double and an RBI for Brescia.
Manning Webb, who had thrown just 13-1/3 innings for the entire season, allowed just five hits and the one run in a complete game victory.
Senior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) had two of Rio’s hits, while Surrell started and took the loss.
The two teams complete their weekend series on Monday with a single, nine-inning game beginning at noon.