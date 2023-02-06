RG Miki Tadic

Rio Grande junior Miki Tadic poured in a season-high 24 points and handed out four assists in the RedStorm's 82-71 win over Ohio Christian University, Saturday afternoon, at the Newt Oliver Arena.

 Photo by Justyce Marcum/Rio Grande Sports Information

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - It's unlikely that the Newt Oliver Arena will ever be confused with an amusement park, but that's exactly what it was to the University of Rio Grande men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon.


Recipe of the Day

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments