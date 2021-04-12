CEDAR RAPIDS — University of Rio Grande junior Cody Booth finished in 112th place in the men’s division of the 2020 NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championships, Friday afternoon, at Seminole Valley Park.
Booth, a native of New Philadelphia, Ohio, traversed the 8k course in a time of 26:21.
Among the runners representing River States Conference schools, Booth finished third.
Ohio Christian’s Drake Dickerson was 96th in the 317-runner field with a time of 26:11, while West Virginia University-Tech’s Michael Ecker-Randolph was 108th after crossing in 26:19.
WVU-Tech finished 33rd among the 37 competing teams, while fellow RSC rep Point Park University was 36th.
Taylor (Ind.) captured the first national championship in program history. The Trojans, a former national championship runner-up making their seventh consecutive appearance, cruised to the team title with 73 total points.
Zouhair Talbi led three Oklahoma City runners in the top five, while setting a new course record and winning the individual title in 23:45.15 - which was 20 seconds faster than teammate Shimales Abebe (24:05.47). Adrien Gentie of Huntington was third (24:29.47), followed by Sair Salgado of Oklahoma City (24:29.51).
Alex Helmuth was fifth (24:30.90), leading a quartet of Taylor runners who finished in the top 20.
Huntington (Ind.) took second in the team race with 114 points, while Milligan (Tenn.) (127 pts.), defending champion Oklahoma City (131), and St. Mary (Kan.) (197) rounded out the top-five team finishers.
The top 40 finishers were named All-Americans.