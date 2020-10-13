Circleville — The Logan Elm Braves defeated the Lakewood Lancers on Saturday night 48-0 to advance to the Division IV Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Playoffs.
The Braves secured an early lead of 7-0 on a Conner Robinson 36-yard touchdown pass to Jason Sailor with 8:49 left in the first quarter. Logan Elm extended their lead to 14-0 on a Blayton Reid 24-yard touchdown run with 6:23 left in the second quarter. Robinson would throw his second touchdown pass of the night connecting with Cole Westenbarger on a 23-yard touchdown pass to give Logan Elm a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Braves extended their lead to 28-0 with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter on a Robinson 8-yard touchdown pass to David Evans. The Braves took a 35-0 lead on an Ethan Smith 52-yard interception return for the touchdown with 7:14 left in second quarter. The Braves went up to 42-0 on a Robinson 6-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Chalfin with 4:43 left in the second quarter. The Braves score their final touchdown of the night on a Conner Robinson 49-yard touchdown pass to Braylen Baker to give the Braves a 48-0 lead with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter. At halftime, the Braves lead the Lancers 48-0. The score held for the rest of the game due to a continuous clock. The Logan Elm Braves, now 4-3, travel to Newark next Saturday night to take on the Licking Valley Panthers in a second round Division IV Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff matchup.
“From the start, our guys came out ready to play and they played hard, tough and physical,” Logan Elm Head Coach Terry Holbert said. “Offensively, it starts up front and our bigs were tremendous. We spread the ball around and got a lot of guys involved. Defensively, we were sound and fundamental and to get a shut out is great! We forced a lot of turnovers and were able to take advantage of those opportunities. Our team will most definitely enjoy this win but we look forward to the challenge next week. “
The Braves rushed for 145 yards and pass for 207 to have 352 yards of total offense. The Lancers rushed for 48 yards and passed for zero yards for 48 yards of total offense. Leading the running game for the Braves was Blayton Reid who had 78 yards on twelve carries and one touchdown, Conner Robinson had five carries for 46 yards, and Matthew Dyer had two carries for 23 yards. Conner Robinson passed for 207 yards on 9-16 passing and had five touchdowns. Jason Sailor led the Braves in receiving with 81 yards on four receptions and one touchdown, Braylen Baker had 49 yards on one reception and one touchdown, and Gabe Chalfin had 46 yards on two receptions and one touchdown. Leading the running game for the Lancers was Ryan Ogilbee who had 22 yards on six carries, Robby Taylor had two carries for 12 yards, and Brandon Allen had three carries for 7 yards. Ryan Ogilbee passed for 0 yards on 1-9 passing and had one interception.