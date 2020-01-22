Offense was tough sledding on Wednesday with Amanda-Clearcreek falling 25-20 in a non-league game against visiting Berne Union.
The Aces opened the night with a 7-2 lead, highlighted by a three-pointer apiece from Gracie Hyme and Stephanie Bowers. Berne Union was checked to just a basket by Abbi Evans in the first quarter.
Amanda-Clearcreek was held scoreless in the second quarter, sending the two teams into halftime tied at 7-7. Berne Union entered the fourth quarter with a 13-12 edge.
Kate Connell paced all scorers with nine points, and Kilynn Guiler, Hyme and Bowers chipped in three points apiece for the Aces.
Bella Kline led the Rockets (15-1) with eight points, Evans had seven and Emily Blevins had all six of her points in the final period.
The Aces (11-6) resume league play on Friday at Teays Valley.