Westfall's Jay Wyman knocked down seven three-pointers on Wednesday in a 47-42 non-conference loss against host West Jefferson.
Wyman poured in a game-high 25 points, Luke Blackburn contributed nine points, and Connor Spohn and Tyler Shipley chipped in four apiece.
The Mustangs held an early 12-10 lead, but fell behind 25-20 going into halftime. They shaved their deficit to 36-34 entering the fourth quarter, which the Roughriders controlled by an 11-8 tally.
MJ Book had 18 points and Gabe Jones added 10 for the Roughriders (9-5).
The Mustangs (8-10) resume Scioto Valley Conference play on Saturday when they host Paint Valley for Hall of Fame night.