The 11th Annual Roundtown Classic 5K/5Mile stepped off July 20 at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park. Despite the extreme temperatures and humidity, 134 runners, from the age of 4 to 75, participated in the races. Team awards were: first, Elsea Inc.; second, Circleville City Schools; and third, Pumpkin Runners. Next year’s event is scheduled for July 18.

