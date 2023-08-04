Five Mile Men top runners: Shane Cox (left) got second; Winner Nathan Cox (center), Darin Burton (right) got third.
Five Mile Women top runners: Kim Pontius second, Winner Jenessa Arbic, Lanie Bulmer third.
5K Men top runners: Cory Reid (left) got third; Winner Nathan Brenneman (center), Jason Springer (right) got second.
5K Women top runners: Rachel Lute (left) got third, Winner Hannah Kerr (center), Sara Lute (right) got second.
Rachel Lute and Luke VanDettte won cold cash for the fastest young girl and boy. This award is given in memory of Warren Harmon, CHS Alumni and Race supporter.
CIRCLEVILLE — The 15th annual Roundtown Classic was held July 15 at the Circleville Schools and the Roundtown Trail. The race was sponsored by the Circleville High School Alumni Association.
