Girls’ soccer
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Bloom-Carroll Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Tigers 7-0 on the soccer field.
Bloom-Carroll was an early team offensively and kept their routine throughout the game, scoring often.
The win for the Lady Bulldogs kept them at the top and unbeaten in the Mid-State League Buckeye Division.
For Bloom-Caroll, Logan Hardacre and Jordyn Adams scored two goals each to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs. Emily Plageman, Isabella Wilson and Savannah Wilde all had one goal each.
Jada Hoskins had one save in goal.
Volleyball
On Sept. 16, the Lady Braves defeated Bloom-Carroll in five, going 3-2.
The final scores stood at 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 21-25 and 15-13.