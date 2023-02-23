COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that RUDIS is the first title sponsor of the OHSAA wrestling state tournament. Based in Marysville, Ohio, RUDIS is the leading provider of men’s and women’s wrestling shoes, custom team uniforms and gear in the country.
The partnership with RUDIS also coincides with the inclusion of the inaugural OHSAA girls wrestling state tournament, which will be held alongside the boys state tournament. In celebration, RUDIS will release an exclusive gear and apparel collection available for purchase at the Schottenstein Center during the state tournament.
Featuring 10 new custom RUDIS mats on the arena floor, media spotlights and RUDIS booths on the concourse, the OHSAA wrestling state tournament will be held March 10-12 at the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University.
“RUDIS and the OHSAA have formed a powerful partnership that is a testament to our shared commitment to making wrestling accessible to everyone,” said Jesse Leng, co-founder and CEO of RUDIS. “At RUDIS, we recognize the state tournament’s significance and its integral role in state’s heritage and roots of wrestling. While we sponsor multiple Olympic champions and medalists, we know that some of the most meaningful victories occur by winning a state title. Together, we will ensure that wrestling continues to flourish in Ohio and aim to highlight the greatness of our beloved sport.”
SPECIAL GUESTS AT THE STATE TOURNAMENT
On Saturday, March 11, Team RUDIS members will be at the Schottenstein Center to be recognized and sign autographs near Section 113. Women’s team members in attendance include Sarah Hildebrandt, Amit Alor, Emily Shilson, Kennedy Blades and Korina Blades. The schedule includes: