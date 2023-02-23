OHSAA_BrandLogos
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that RUDIS is the first title sponsor of the OHSAA wrestling state tournament. Based in Marysville, Ohio, RUDIS is the leading provider of men’s and women’s wrestling shoes, custom team uniforms and gear in the country.


