Sam Sethna Signs with Otterbein By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 15, 2022 Sam Sethna on Signing Day at Teays Valley. Class of 2022 Teays Valley graduate, Sam Sethna of Teays Valley, has signed onto play baseball at Otterbein University. Son of Marc and Sandy Sethna, he has played baseball for 13 years, including on Viking Elite, Post 134 and Post 11 teams. He plays as both a pitcher and an outfielder. This August his team earned the American Legion Baseball State-Runner up. This fall Sam will start at Otterbein where he is majoring in Business.