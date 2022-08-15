Sam Sethna Signs with Otterbein

Sam Sethna on Signing Day at Teays Valley.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Class of 2022 Teays Valley graduate, Sam Sethna of Teays Valley, has signed onto play baseball at Otterbein University.

