October 16, 2021
Amanda-Clearcreek Volleyball vs. Fairfield Union — L 3-0
The Lady Aces volleyball team moved to 2-17 on the season Saturday with a loss to Fairfield Union at home.
The team will play next at Mount Gilead in sectionals on Oct. 23.
Girls soccer vs. Bishop Ready — CANCELLED
After a day-of cancelation on Saturday, the Lady Aces soccer team face Fisher Catholic on Monday in the first round of playoffs.
The team is set at the eleventh seed in sectional play.
Westfall Volleyball vs. Liberty Union — W 3-0
While celebrating senior day, the Lady Mustangs swept all three sets against the Liberty Union Lions. Senior Marissa Mullins was named Player of the Match, leading the team in kills with 18.
The team’s last game before playoffs is Tuesday against Zane Trace at home where they look to improve on their 17-4 record.
Teays Valley Boys soccer vs. Franklin Heights — W 4-0
Senior Reese Sauerbrun posted another shutout for the Vikings on Saturday. Sauerbrun backed the team to a 4-0 victory to bring their season record to 6-7-3.
The team starts sectional play on Tuesday against Grove City Central Crossing.