featured Schedule for Upcoming Games By Alicia Caple Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming Games: August 10-17Wednesday, August 10Tennis• Logan Elm at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.Girls Golf• Teays Valley at Liberty Union HS, 3:45 p.m.• Westfall vs Madison-Plains, 3 p.m.Boys Golf• Westfall at Chillicothe, 10 a.m.Thursday, August 11Girls Golf• Circleville at Circle K Invitational,2 p.m.Tennis• Logan Elm at Miami Trace, 4:30 p.m.Friday, August 12Boys Golf• Circleville and Logan Elm atBloom Carroll Invitational, 8 a.m.• Teays Valley vs Bloom Carroll, 9 a.m.Girls Golf• Logan Elm vs Washington CH/Zane Trace,3:45 p.m.Saturday, August 13Boys Golf• Circleville at JV Invitational,1 p.m.Girls Soccer• Teays Valley at Central Crossing, 9 a.m.Monday, August 15Tennis• Circleville at Hillsboro, 4:30p.m.Girls Golf• Circleville at Fairfield Union, 2 p.m.• Westfall vs TBD, 4 p.m.Boys Soccer• Logan Elm at Zane Trace, 7 p.m.Girls Golf• Teays Valley vs Bexley, 8 a.m.Volleyball• Westfall at Washington HS, 5:30 p.m.Boys Golf• Westfall at Zane Trace, 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, August 16Tennis• Circleville vs Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.• Logan Elm vs Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.Boys Golf• Circleville and Logan Elm at Ryder Cup, 8 a.m.• Westfall vs Adena, 4:30 p.m.Girls Golf• Logan Elm vs Teays Valley, 3:45 p.m.Girls Soccer• Logan Elm vs Zane Trace, 5 p.m.Wednesday, August 17Girls Golf• Circleville vs Liberty Union, 4 p.m.• Logan Elm vs Westfall/Zane Trace,3:45 p.m.Tennis• Logan Elm at Washington CH, 4:30 p.m.Boys Soccer• Teays Valley at Whetstone HS, 7 p.m.Girls Soccer• Teays Valley vs Central Crossing, 7:15 p.m.• Westfall vs Northland HS, 6 p.m.Boys Golf• Westfall vs Adena, 4:30 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westfall Golf Circleville Logan Elm Linguistics Sport Soccer Zane Trace Adena Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes