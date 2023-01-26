featured Schedule of Upcoming Games By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming games for Saturday January 28- Tuesday 31.Boys’ basketball:January 28:Westfall at Paint Valley 7:15 p.m.January 31:Circleville vs Liberty Union 7:30 p.m.Teays Valley vs Hamilton Township 7:30 p.m.Logan Elm vs Fairfield Union 5:30 p.m.Girls’ basketball:January 28:Teays Valley at Circleville 7 p.m.Logan Elm vs Bloom-Carroll 1 p.m.January 31:Teays Valley at Newark 7:30 p.m.Westfall vs Paint Valley 7:15 p.m.Bowling:January 28:Teays Valley at the Jaguar Baker Marathon 11:45 a.m.Logan Elm at Wellston 1 p.m.January 31:Teays Valley at Thomas Worthington 4 p.m.Logan Elm vs Vinton County 5 p.m.Wrestling:January 28:Teays Valley vs Watkins Memorial High School 10 a.m.Logan Elm, Westfall, and Circleville at the Sally George Invitational at Marion Pleasant 9 a.m.Swimming:January 28:Circleville and Logan Elm at the Mid-State League (MSL) meet 9 a.m.January 31:Circleville against Logan Elm, East Clinton, and Zane Trace 5:30 p.m.Schedule subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes