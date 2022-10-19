featured Scioto Valley Conference All-League Volleyball Team 2022-2023 By Courtesy Dave Warne Scioto Valley Conference League Secretary Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) All-League Volleyball Team 2022-2023All-LeagueLexi Scott (Sr) Zane TraceGracey McCullough (Sr) Zane TraceSydney Foglesong (Sr) AdenaJozy Lougheed (So) SoutheasternSophie Coleman (Sr) UniotoHannah Burns (Sr) AdenaGracee Pfeifer (Sr) SoutheasternJazz Lamerson (Sr) PiketonEmma Hinshaw (Jr) HuntingtonLauryn Blackburn (Jr) WestfallElla Cutright (Jr) UniotoAveri McFadden (Sr) Paint ValleyKinley May (Sr) Zane TraceBrooke Bossert (Jr) AdenaKarli Thornton (So) WestfallGrace Townsend (So) AdenaHonorable MentionBrenna McQuiniff AdenaBrinlee Preston AdenaKaci Carroll HuntingtonLeah McCloskey HuntingtonKaitlin Potts Paint ValleyKendall Dye Paint ValleyKennedy Jenkins PiketonCamryn Campbell PiketonMacy Corcoran SoutheasternMorgan Ware SoutheasternJade Stewart UniotoAbbie Marshall UniotoJaylyn Wippel WestfallAubrey Clark WestfallAlexis Farley Zane TraceDelaney Berry Zane TracePlayer of the Year: Lexi Scott (ZT)Defensive Player of the Year: Gracey McCullough (ZT)Coach of the Year: Laura Smith (Adena)League Champions: Adena (13-1)Reserve Champions: AdenaJunior High League Champions: Adena Trending Recipe Videos Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brenna Mcquiniff Adena Zane Trace Sport Volleyball League Sr Lexi Scott Gracey Mccullough Southeastern Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes