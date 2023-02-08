featured Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) All-Girls Basketball 2022-23 Awards Courtesy of Dave Warne Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Westfall's Paige Weiss made Second Team and Alyssa Wyman and Adrian Moehl made Honorable Mention.Scioto Valley Conference Girls’ All-League Basketball Team 2022-2023Player of the Year: Emma Garrison (Adena)Coach of the Year: Jeff Miller (Unioto)League Champions: Unioto (14-0)Junior High League Champions: Adena1st TeamEmma Garrison (Jr) AdenaMilee Smith (Fr) UniotoAmaris Betts (Jr) UniotoGabby Pernell (Jr) SoutheasternNatalie Cooper (Sr) Piketon2nd TeamAveri McFadden (Sr) Paint ValleyEmma Hinshaw (Jr) HuntingtonJazzlyn Lamerson (Sr) PiketonKendall Dye (Sr) Paint ValleyPaige Weiss (So) Westfall3rd TeamSydney Ater (Jr) AdenaAlexis Book (Jr) UniotoAmelia Uhrig (Jr) UniotoAllie Baker (So) HuntingtonKiera Williams (Jr) AdenaHonorable MentionKamryn Sowers AdenaCaelan Miner AdenaNora Moore HuntingtonKaci Carroll HuntingtonKarris Dye Paint ValleyBella Stauffer Paint ValleyKennedy Jenkins PiketonAddie Johnson PiketonReese Ruckel SoutheasternGrace Wireman SoutheasternMagnolia Holbert UniotoAddison Mohan UniotoAlyssa Wyman WestfallAdrian Moehl WestfallAvery Johnson Zane TraceChloe Heshiser Zane TraceAwards Order:1 - Player of the Year plaque4 - first Team plaques5 - second Team plaques5 - third Team plaques1 - Coach of the Year plaque1 - League Championship trophy (Gold Ball)1 - JH League Championship trophy Recipe of the Day Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes