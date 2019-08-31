Schedule

Saturday

High School Volleyball

Circleville, Logan Elm at Unioto Invitational, 10 a.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 10 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Miami Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 2:45 p.m.

Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm at Westfall Invitational, 8 a.m.

Teays Valley at Bexley Invitational (Westchester), 1 p.m.

High School Cross Country

Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Teays Valley at Westerville North Invitational, 8 a.m.

College Women’s Soccer

Ohio Christian at Campbellsville, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian vs. Cin. Christian (11 a.m) and Pikeville (3 p.m.)

Tuesday

High School Volleyball

Unioto at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Southeastern at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Southeastern at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Logan Elm at Worthington Christian, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Ohio Christian at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

High School Boys Soccer

Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.

Piketon at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Piketon at Westfall, 5 p.m.

Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.

Westfall at Miami Trace w/ Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.

Thursday

High School Volleyball

Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.

Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westfall at Miami Trace, 5 p.m.

Pickerington Central at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis

Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Golf

Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 3 at Lancaster Country Club, 2:30 p.m.

High School Girls Golf

Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.

High School Football

Mid-State League

Buckeye Divison

All MSL

Logan Elm 1-0 0-0

Amanda-Clearcreek 1-0 0-0

Teays Valley 1-0 0-0

Bloom-Carroll 1-0 0-0

Circleville 0-1 0-0

Hamilton Township 0-1 0-0

Fairfield Union 0-1 0-0

Last night’s results

Teays Valley 14, Chillicothe 0

Logan Elm 45, Zane Trace 14

Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Independence 14

Miami Trace 42, Circleville 20

Bloom-Carroll 31, Highland 0

New Lexington 48, Fairfield Union 6

Franklin Heights 13, Hamilton Twp. 8

Week 2 games

Thursday

Hamilton Twp. at Groveport

Friday

Washington C.H. at Circleville

Teays Valley at Logan

Amanda-Clearcreek at Unioto

Liberty Union at Bloom-Carroll

Fairfield Union at Lakewood

Saturday, Sept. 7

{span}Logan Elm at Westfall{/span}

Teays Valley 14,

Chillicothe 0

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Chillicothe 0 0 0 0 0

Teays Valley 7 7 0 0 14

First Quarter

TV — Hubbard 40 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 3:01.

Second Quarter

TV — Hubbard 28 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 8:02.

TEAM STATISTICS

CH TV

First downs 7 8

Rushing yards 34-109 39-123

Passing yards 28 111

Comp.-Att.-Int 9-21-4 8-13-0

Total yards 137 234

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-2

Penalties-Yards 2-20 8-65

Punts-Ave. 8-34.8 8-28.8

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGChillicothe — Hunter 14-71, Benson 12-25, Williams 3-14, Cain 3-2, Barnes 2-(-3). Teays Valley — McDanel 24-108, Weiler 8-26, Littler 4-5, Knox 1-3, Team 1-(-25).

PASSINGChillicothe — Bennett 8-18-3-24, Cain 1-2-1-4, Smith 0-1-0-0. Teays Valley — McDanel 8-13-0-111.

RECEIVINGChillicothe — Snowden 2-21, Duncan 1-13, Smith 1-4, Thomas 1-(-1), Barnes 3-(-9). Teays Valley — Hubbard 2-68, Knox 4-33, Primmer 1-8, Young 1-2.

Logan Elm 45,

Zane Trace 14

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Zane Trace 0 6 0 8 14

Logan Elm 13 19 7 6 45

First Quarter

LE — Smith 42 pass from Robinson (pass failed), 5:46.

LE — Reid 5 run (Ewing kick), 1:42.

Second Quarter

LE — Hoffman 17 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 9:55.

LE — Bennett 25 pass from Robinson (kick failed), 8:23.

ZT — Fry 31 pass from Shanton (run failed), 6:27.

LE — Reid 3 run (kick failed), 2:34.

Third Quarter

LE — Robinson 9 run (Ewing kick), 8:21.

Fourth Quarter

ZT — Stonerock fumble recovery (Fry pass from Shanton), 8:21.

LE — Dyer 5 run (kick failed), 4:00.

TEAM STATISTICS

ZT LE

First downs 10 28

Rushing yards 24-14 44-225

Passing yards 92 267

Comp.-Att.-Int 8-21-1 15-21-1

Total yards 106 492

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1

Penalties-Yards 11-80 19-146

Punts-Ave. 3-35.71-17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGZane Trace — Shanton 11-23, Stauffer 9-8, Palmer 1-0, Stewart 2-0, Team 1-(-17). Logan Elm — Reid 21-121, Dyer 10-47, Dryden 1-36, Robinson 9-28, Somers 1-(-1), Haupt 1-(-6).

PASSINGZane Trace — Shanton 8-21-1-92. Logan Elm — Robinson 15-21-1-267.

RECEIVINGZane Trace — Fry 6-85. Logan Elm — Harrington 5-108, A. Boerner 1-47, Smith 1-42, Bennett 3-41, Hoffman 1-17, Dryden 4-12.

Miami Trace 42, Circleville 20

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Miami Trace 21 21 0 0 42

Circleville 6 0 0 14 20

First Quarter

MT — Gilmore 60 pass from Mayer (Shoemaker kick), 11:42.

MT — LeBeau 45 run (Shoemaker kick), 9:38.

CV — Michael 1 run (pass failed), 7:07.

MT — Gilmore 23 pass from Mayer (Shoemaker kick), 2:32.

Second Quarter

MT — LeBeau 41 run (Shoemaker kick), 10:13.

MT — Mayer 2 run (Shoemaker kick), 10:06.

MT — LeBeau 17 run (Shoemaker kick), 8:19

Fourth Quarter

CV — Donaldson 1 run (run failed), 9:13.

CV — Moats 80 pass from Donaldson (Donaldson run), 6:03.

TEAM STATISTICS

MT CV

First downs 16 11

Rushing yards 37-333 48-208

Passing yards 89 80

Comp.-Att.-Int 4-5-0; 1-4-0

Total yards 422 288

Fumbles-Lost 3-3 2-1

Penalties-Yards 10-70 5-40

Punts-Ave. 1-22 3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGMiami Trace— LeBeau 7-129, Sweitzer 8-26, Mayer 8-60, Griggs 9-83, Terry 4-31, Carpenter 1-4. Circleville — Donaldson 10-30, Michael 11-40, Thatcher 4-5, Burton 10-76, Streitenberger 4-13, Moats 6-34, Travis 2-3, Harris 1-7.

PASSINGMiami Trace — Mayer 3-4-0-96, Melvin 1-1-0-(-7). Circleville — Donaldson 1-2-0-80, Travis 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVINGMiami Trace — Gilmore 3-96, Miller 1-(-7). Circleville — Moats 1-80.

Amanda-Clearcreek 47,

Independence 14

Score By Quarters 1 2 3 4 F

Independence 0 6 8 0 14

Am-Clearcreek 7 20 14 6 47

First Quarter

AC—Fairchild 3 run (Weaver kick) :45

Second Quarter

AC—Miller 6 run (Weaver kick) 9:42

AC—Fairchild 8 run (Weaver kick) 4:39

AC—Banker 26 pass from Madison (kick failed) 2:32

ID—Williams-McGee 28 pass from Williams-Gaylor (rush failed) :01

Third Quarter

AC—Miller 9 run (Weaver kick) 9:48

ID—Munnerlyn 60 interception return (Williams-Gaylor pass to Brice) 5:21

AC—Banker 24 pass from Madison (Woodruff kick) 4:05

Fourth Quarter

AC—Smith 1 run (kick failed) 7:34

TEAM STATISTICS

ID AC

First Downs 16 20

Rushing Yards 50-187 36-249

Passing Yards 108 60

Comp.-Att.-Int 8-23-1 5-9-2

Total Yards 295 309

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 13-83 3-20

Punts-Ave. 6-24.2 2-22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHINGIndependence —Sample 28-137; Brice 13-46; Williams-Gaylor 7-11; Bufford 1-3, TEAM 1-(-10). Amanda-Clearcreek — Fairchild 11-124; Maidson 5-49; Matheny 6-35; Connell 2-23; Smith 5-16; Miller 4-12; Guiler 1-5; TEAM 2-(-15).

PASSINGIndependence — Williams-Gaylor 5-8-1-108. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 5-8-1-60; Smith 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVINGIndependence —Williams-McGee 5-60; Munnerlyn 2-39 Amanda-Clearcreek — Banker 5-60.

Scioto Valley Conference

All SVC

Adena 1-0 0-0

Paint Valley 1-0 0-0

Southeastern 1-0 0-0

Piketon 1-0 0-0

Unioto 1-0 0-0

Westfall 0-1 0-0

Zane Trace 0-1 0-0

Huntington 0-1 0-0

Thursday’s results

Paint Valley 56, Eastern Pike 13

Last night’s results

Madison-Plains 32, Westfall 0

Adena 41, McClain 14

Logan Elm 45, Zane Trace 14

Southeastern 36, Northwest 7

Piketon 31, South Point 14

Unioto 14, Vinton County 13

Eastern Meigs 47, Huntington 20

Week 2 Games

Friday

Waverly at Zane Trace

Amanda-Clearcreek at Unioto

Paint Valley at Pleasant

Adena at Elgin

Huntington at Eastern Pike

Wellston at Piketon

Vinton County at Southeastern

Saturday, Sept. 7

Logan Elm at Westfall{/

sports@circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments