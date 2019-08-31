Schedule
Saturday
High School Volleyball
Circleville, Logan Elm at Unioto Invitational, 10 a.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Northridge, 10 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Miami Trace at Amanda-Clearcreek, 11 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll, 2:45 p.m.
Teays Valley at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Amanda-Clearcreek, Circleville, Logan Elm at Westfall Invitational, 8 a.m.
Teays Valley at Bexley Invitational (Westchester), 1 p.m.
High School Cross Country
Amanda-Clearcreek, Logan Elm, Westfall at Circleville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Teays Valley at Westerville North Invitational, 8 a.m.
College Women’s Soccer
Ohio Christian at Campbellsville, 5 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian vs. Cin. Christian (11 a.m) and Pikeville (3 p.m.)
Tuesday
High School Volleyball
Unioto at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Teays Valley at Circleville, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Twp. at Logan Elm, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield Union at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Southeastern at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Southeastern at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Bishop Ready, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher Catholic at Teays Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Logan Elm at Worthington Christian, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Ohio Christian at Marietta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
High School Boys Soccer
Circleville at Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll, 7:15 p.m.
Liberty Union at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Twp., 7:15 p.m.
Piketon at Westfall, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Piketon at Westfall, 5 p.m.
Circleville at Fisher Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Logan Elm at Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Circleville, 3:45 p.m.
Westfall at Miami Trace w/ Washington C.H., 4:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Shawnee State at Ohio Christian, 5 p.m.
Thursday
High School Volleyball
Piketon at Westfall, 6:15 p.m.
Circleville at Bloom-Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Logan Elm at Fairfield Union, 7:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Westfall at Miami Trace, 5 p.m.
Pickerington Central at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis
Hamilton Twp. at Circleville, 4:30 p.m.
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 4:30 p.m.
High School Boys Golf
Mid-State League Buckeye Division No. 3 at Lancaster Country Club, 2:30 p.m.
High School Girls Golf
Teays Valley at Logan Elm, 3:45 p.m.
High School Football
Mid-State League
Buckeye Divison
All MSL
Logan Elm 1-0 0-0
Amanda-Clearcreek 1-0 0-0
Teays Valley 1-0 0-0
Bloom-Carroll 1-0 0-0
Circleville 0-1 0-0
Hamilton Township 0-1 0-0
Fairfield Union 0-1 0-0
Last night’s results
Teays Valley 14, Chillicothe 0
Logan Elm 45, Zane Trace 14
Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Independence 14
Miami Trace 42, Circleville 20
Bloom-Carroll 31, Highland 0
New Lexington 48, Fairfield Union 6
Franklin Heights 13, Hamilton Twp. 8
Week 2 games
Thursday
Hamilton Twp. at Groveport
Friday
Washington C.H. at Circleville
Teays Valley at Logan
Amanda-Clearcreek at Unioto
Liberty Union at Bloom-Carroll
Fairfield Union at Lakewood
Saturday, Sept. 7
Logan Elm at Westfall
Teays Valley 14,
Chillicothe 0
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Chillicothe 0 0 0 0 0
Teays Valley 7 7 0 0 14
First Quarter
TV — Hubbard 40 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 3:01.
Second Quarter
TV — Hubbard 28 pass from McDanel (Clifton kick), 8:02.
TEAM STATISTICS
CH TV
First downs 7 8
Rushing yards 34-109 39-123
Passing yards 28 111
Comp.-Att.-Int 9-21-4 8-13-0
Total yards 137 234
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-2
Penalties-Yards 2-20 8-65
Punts-Ave. 8-34.8 8-28.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Chillicothe — Hunter 14-71, Benson 12-25, Williams 3-14, Cain 3-2, Barnes 2-(-3). Teays Valley — McDanel 24-108, Weiler 8-26, Littler 4-5, Knox 1-3, Team 1-(-25).
PASSING – Chillicothe — Bennett 8-18-3-24, Cain 1-2-1-4, Smith 0-1-0-0. Teays Valley — McDanel 8-13-0-111.
RECEIVING – Chillicothe — Snowden 2-21, Duncan 1-13, Smith 1-4, Thomas 1-(-1), Barnes 3-(-9). Teays Valley — Hubbard 2-68, Knox 4-33, Primmer 1-8, Young 1-2.
Logan Elm 45,
Zane Trace 14
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Zane Trace 0 6 0 8 14
Logan Elm 13 19 7 6 45
First Quarter
LE — Smith 42 pass from Robinson (pass failed), 5:46.
LE — Reid 5 run (Ewing kick), 1:42.
Second Quarter
LE — Hoffman 17 pass from Robinson (Ewing kick), 9:55.
LE — Bennett 25 pass from Robinson (kick failed), 8:23.
ZT — Fry 31 pass from Shanton (run failed), 6:27.
LE — Reid 3 run (kick failed), 2:34.
Third Quarter
LE — Robinson 9 run (Ewing kick), 8:21.
Fourth Quarter
ZT — Stonerock fumble recovery (Fry pass from Shanton), 8:21.
LE — Dyer 5 run (kick failed), 4:00.
TEAM STATISTICS
ZT LE
First downs 10 28
Rushing yards 24-14 44-225
Passing yards 92 267
Comp.-Att.-Int 8-21-1 15-21-1
Total yards 106 492
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-80 19-146
Punts-Ave. 3-35.71-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Zane Trace — Shanton 11-23, Stauffer 9-8, Palmer 1-0, Stewart 2-0, Team 1-(-17). Logan Elm — Reid 21-121, Dyer 10-47, Dryden 1-36, Robinson 9-28, Somers 1-(-1), Haupt 1-(-6).
PASSING – Zane Trace — Shanton 8-21-1-92. Logan Elm — Robinson 15-21-1-267.
RECEIVING – Zane Trace — Fry 6-85. Logan Elm — Harrington 5-108, A. Boerner 1-47, Smith 1-42, Bennett 3-41, Hoffman 1-17, Dryden 4-12.
Miami Trace 42, Circleville 20
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Miami Trace 21 21 0 0 42
Circleville 6 0 0 14 20
First Quarter
MT — Gilmore 60 pass from Mayer (Shoemaker kick), 11:42.
MT — LeBeau 45 run (Shoemaker kick), 9:38.
CV — Michael 1 run (pass failed), 7:07.
MT — Gilmore 23 pass from Mayer (Shoemaker kick), 2:32.
Second Quarter
MT — LeBeau 41 run (Shoemaker kick), 10:13.
MT — Mayer 2 run (Shoemaker kick), 10:06.
MT — LeBeau 17 run (Shoemaker kick), 8:19
Fourth Quarter
CV — Donaldson 1 run (run failed), 9:13.
CV — Moats 80 pass from Donaldson (Donaldson run), 6:03.
TEAM STATISTICS
MT CV
First downs 16 11
Rushing yards 37-333 48-208
Passing yards 89 80
Comp.-Att.-Int 4-5-0; 1-4-0
Total yards 422 288
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-70 5-40
Punts-Ave. 1-22 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Miami Trace— LeBeau 7-129, Sweitzer 8-26, Mayer 8-60, Griggs 9-83, Terry 4-31, Carpenter 1-4. Circleville — Donaldson 10-30, Michael 11-40, Thatcher 4-5, Burton 10-76, Streitenberger 4-13, Moats 6-34, Travis 2-3, Harris 1-7.
PASSING – Miami Trace — Mayer 3-4-0-96, Melvin 1-1-0-(-7). Circleville — Donaldson 1-2-0-80, Travis 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING – Miami Trace — Gilmore 3-96, Miller 1-(-7). Circleville — Moats 1-80.
Amanda-Clearcreek 47,
Independence 14
Score By Quarters 1 2 3 4 F
Independence 0 6 8 0 14
Am-Clearcreek 7 20 14 6 47
First Quarter
AC—Fairchild 3 run (Weaver kick) :45
Second Quarter
AC—Miller 6 run (Weaver kick) 9:42
AC—Fairchild 8 run (Weaver kick) 4:39
AC—Banker 26 pass from Madison (kick failed) 2:32
ID—Williams-McGee 28 pass from Williams-Gaylor (rush failed) :01
Third Quarter
AC—Miller 9 run (Weaver kick) 9:48
ID—Munnerlyn 60 interception return (Williams-Gaylor pass to Brice) 5:21
AC—Banker 24 pass from Madison (Woodruff kick) 4:05
Fourth Quarter
AC—Smith 1 run (kick failed) 7:34
TEAM STATISTICS
ID AC
First Downs 16 20
Rushing Yards 50-187 36-249
Passing Yards 108 60
Comp.-Att.-Int 8-23-1 5-9-2
Total Yards 295 309
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 13-83 3-20
Punts-Ave. 6-24.2 2-22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Independence —Sample 28-137; Brice 13-46; Williams-Gaylor 7-11; Bufford 1-3, TEAM 1-(-10). Amanda-Clearcreek — Fairchild 11-124; Maidson 5-49; Matheny 6-35; Connell 2-23; Smith 5-16; Miller 4-12; Guiler 1-5; TEAM 2-(-15).
PASSING — Independence — Williams-Gaylor 5-8-1-108. Amanda-Clearcreek — Madison 5-8-1-60; Smith 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Independence —Williams-McGee 5-60; Munnerlyn 2-39 Amanda-Clearcreek — Banker 5-60.
Scioto Valley Conference
All SVC
Adena 1-0 0-0
Paint Valley 1-0 0-0
Southeastern 1-0 0-0
Piketon 1-0 0-0
Unioto 1-0 0-0
Westfall 0-1 0-0
Zane Trace 0-1 0-0
Huntington 0-1 0-0
Thursday’s results
Paint Valley 56, Eastern Pike 13
Last night’s results
Madison-Plains 32, Westfall 0
Adena 41, McClain 14
Logan Elm 45, Zane Trace 14
Southeastern 36, Northwest 7
Piketon 31, South Point 14
Unioto 14, Vinton County 13
Eastern Meigs 47, Huntington 20
Week 2 Games
Friday
Waverly at Zane Trace
Amanda-Clearcreek at Unioto
Paint Valley at Pleasant
Adena at Elgin
Huntington at Eastern Pike
Wellston at Piketon
Vinton County at Southeastern
Saturday, Sept. 7
Logan Elm at Westfall