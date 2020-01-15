It's rare for a team to survive a scoreless quarter and virtually impossible when a solid team from the Ohio Capital Conference is providing the opposition.
That was the case for Teays Valley in the second quarter on Wednesday, as a five-point deficit ballooned to 20 at halftime in a 51-30 non-league setback to visiting Olentangy Liberty.
"We struggled at stopping Liberty from knocking down threes in the first quarter, but our girls were competing and we were able to hold our own offensively," Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said. "Give Liberty credit for taking away our driving lanes and making it difficult on us in the second quarter."
The second quarter was the oddity of the night, as the Vikings held their own for the other 24 minutes, losing those three periods by a combined six points.
"Liberty is a very solid team and I felt our girls did did a great job of playing hard and competing, despite the height differential between us and them," Younkin said. "The game obviously got away from us in the second quarter, but I think it says something about our girls playing an almost even second half with them after being down 37-17 at halftime."
Jenna Horsley tallied 12 points, Megan Bush had seven and Ashley Deweese chipped in six for the Vikings.
Caitlain Splain poured in a game-high 21 points and Kelly Levering added 15 for the Patriots (10-5). The duo combined for 10 of the Patriots' 11 three-pointers.
Teays Valley (4-12) resumes Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Saturday afternoon when it hosts unbeaten Circleville.