Teays Valley’s scoring woes continued Saturday in a 2-1 non-league loss to visiting Westland.
After a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bloom-Carroll on Wednesday, the Vikings were looking to put points on the board and to get back in the win column against the visiting Cougars.
The match was fairly even for nearly the first entire first half until Westland broke the scoreless tie with 2:29 until halftime.
In the second half, junior John Stiver perfectly played a long ball to Zach Cline. The senior striker placed a delicate shot over the head of Westland’s keeper to knot the score at one apiece.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, the tie wouldn’t last for long. Just one minute later, the Cougars responded with their second goal and the final score of the night.
Mason Koch recorded four saves and sophomore Carter Gay added one for the Vikings (6-5-1), who resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Wednesday when they host Hamilton Township.
Girls Soccer
Teays Valley 1,
Hamilton Twp. 1
Teays Valley and visiting Hamilton Township finished an MSL-Buckeye match on Saturday in a 1-1 draw.
The Vikings were able to get off to a good start as they were able to create a handful of chances in the first 10-15 minutes, but could not find the back of the net.
The score stayed at 0-0 at the half as both teams battled hard for the remained of the half.
Hamilton Township slowly took more control as the second half wore on, while TV struggled to get out of its end of the field.
With four minutes remaining, Morgan Nutter parried a Hamilton Township shot wide but the follow up effort was slammed in the back of the net giving the Rangers a 1-0 advantage.
The Vikings responded with 1:29 remaining, as Jozie Hammond’s free kick was initially saved but Brooke Zealer poured on the rebound and found the back of the net to secure a tie for Teays Valley.“We started pretty well, then struggled for most of the second half,” TV coach Jason Herbert said. “We showed a great deal of pride and character as a young team to stay positive and fight back with only a couple minutes remaining which we’re very proud of.”
Nutter had six saves in goal for the Vikings (3-5-3, 2-3-2), who host Worthington Kilbourne on Tuesday for a non-league match.
Circleville 0,
Athens 0
Abby Dengler made eight saves for Circleville in a scoreless non-league draw on Saturday against visiting Athens.
The Tigers (2-9-3, 1-6-1) return to the pitch on Wednesday when they travel to Amanda-Clearcreek for a league match.