CIRCLEVILLE – Ronnie Gillespie won three of the ten races on the card Sunday at the Pickaway County Fair. Shawn Barker II and Kayne Kauffman each notched two victories each.
Gillespie started winning in the very first race, the First Division of the John F. Fissell Pace. Gillespie was in the cart behind Cooper Hanover and won the race in a time of 2:03.2. That time would also be the fastest time of the day.
Gillespie continued his winning ways in the second race. Gillespie won the First Division of the Edward “Yock” Strawser Memorial Trot, in the sulky for Baker Time. The three-year old colt’s time was 2:05.4.
Gillespie’s third win of the afternoon was in the sixth race, the Third Division of the John F. Fissell Pace. Gillespie drive Zip Tie to the win in that race clocking in with a time of 2:06.2.
Like Gillespie, Kauffman won back-to-back races. First in the fourth race, the Third Division of the Edward “Yock” Strawser Memorial Trot, Kauffman drove My Guy Wrapsitup to the win.
In the very next race, Kauffman was in the cart behind Lady Ruth, who won the First Division of the George W. Vancamp Trot with a time of 2:06.6.
Barker II won the eighth race, one of two races that featured a Pickaway County trained horse. Sigh High, trained by Mary Dawson of Circleville finished fifth in the race. Barker II was in the sulky for Timeless Sport whose winning time was 2:04.2.
Barker II’s other win came in the final race on the day, the other race that featured a Pickaway County trained horse. Hill of an Era, trained by Eddie Emerine, out of Ashville, finished third in the race. Rockdoodledoo won the race in a time of 2:04.6
In the third race, Camills Money Man and driver Brandon Bartley win the race with a time 2:03.6. In the seventh race, Brady Galliers drove Creative Star to the win in a time of 2:05.0 in the ninth race, Alex Hawk was in the cart behind April Spirit take the race with the winning time of 2:06.8.
