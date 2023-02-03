Logan Elm swimmer Owen Braun was voted the Circleville Herald’s Athlete of the Week!
Last Saturday at the Mid-State League (MSL) swim meet he set two personal records and set the new meet record for the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.20. He also placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay and in the 200-yard medley relay.
Braun joined the Logan Elm swim team last year but has been swimming since he was a kid. Logan Elm coach Chad Conley talked about how he has seen Braun grow as a swimmer.
“When he first came in, he was very raw and from that he was able to refine the different strokes that he does, especially the breaststroke.”
Outside of swimming, Conley said Braun is a special young man.
“He’s always had a strong moral background and he’s always been self-driven. To see a person who is self-driven grow within what they normally do is just remarkable.”
Conley said Braun is a learner who likes to challenge and better himself.
“He’s constantly asking me how he can get better. He has been able to get onto teaching sites that are taught by world class breaststrokers, people who had world records in the breaststroke. After Owen does this, he’ll come back to me and we’ll talk about it. Then he will go into the pool and ask if he is doing the technique right.”
Conley praised the leadership Braun has shown throughout this season.
“We had a meeting with the seniors at the beginning of the year to discuss the upcoming season. Owen took his leadership role very seriously and made sure that when people were at practice they were doing what they needed to do.”
Conley said if the team had an okay practice the seniors would gather the team together and talk to them.
“At the end of every practice I ask the seniors if they have something to say and Owen always had something encouraging to say.”
Braun said what he loves about swimming is the ability to compete individually but that he also needs his team for certain things.
“I think it’s a good balance between an individual and team sport,” he said.
One of his favorite moments from his time on the team is when they went to Columbus last year to hang out and have a good time.
Braun said winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the MSL meet validated him as a good athlete.
“I’ve always been in the middle in a lot of things but when I won that, I thought I’ve only been swimming for two years and I was able to complete this. I have what it takes to complete hard tasks like that.”
Braun said his teammates are great.
“Seeing how happy they were for me really showed the family aspect of swimming that I love. Thank you to them [teammates] for that.”
Of course, the interview couldn’t finish before Braun answered some fun questions.
Q: What’s your favorite food?
A: My grandma’s deviled eggs
Q: Favorite candy or sweet treat?
A: Swedish Fish
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Muhammad Ali
Q: What college or pro team(s) do you cheer for?
A: I like everything Ohio State and Cincinnati teams like the Bengals and the Reds
Q: Do you have any traditions, rituals, or superstitions you have to do before a meet?
A: I usually stand behind my block and I look down the lane for a couple of minutes and imagine swimming and what I’m going to have to do. I also always bring my towel down with me.
Q: What are your current plans for after high school?
A: I’m currently in the National Guard and I plan to pursue that for about a year and then go to Ohio State.
Q: Do you have any plans to continue swimming after high school? If so, where would you like to go?
A: I plan to keep up with swimming but if there is a club team, I’d love to do that.
Braun ended the interviewing saying “if you’re thinking about doing swimming, do it. You’ll love it.”