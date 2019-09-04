Peyton Bennett
Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?

Answer: Football and wrestling

Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?

A: Hank Williams Jr.

Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?

A: Six-cheese macaroni and cheese

Q: What are your strengths as a football player?

A: My mental approach and leadership.

Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?

A: Qualifying for the state wrestling tournament in my junior year.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?

A: No, just get ready for the game.

Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?

A: Christian Algoe

Q: Hobbies?

A: Working on cars. My top accomplishment is an LSI swap in my jimmy.

Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?

A: Becoming a diesel technician, because it’s something I do at school.

Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?

A: Heavy D, because he owns the biggest diesel shop in the United States.

Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?

A: My middle brother, because he pushes me to my maximum and wants the best for me.

Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?

A: I like to eat the food.

Q: Nickname?

A: P-Diddy, my dad gave it to me during my sixth grade season of playing football.

Q: Favorite college team?

A: Michigan

Q: Favorite pro football team?

A: New York Giants

Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?

A: Looney Tunes

Q: Favorite video game?

A: Black Ops III

Q: Favorite movie?

A: Waterboy

Q: Favorite restaurant?

A: Longhorn Steakhouse

Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?

A: The Grinch, because I loved watching that on television.

Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?

A: Utah, because I’d like to go see the best diesel place there.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Diesel lab, I work on trucks and better myself as a diesel technician.

