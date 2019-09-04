Question: What sports/activities are you involved in at school?
Answer: Football and wrestling
Q: Who is your favorite singer or music genre?
A: Hank Williams Jr.
Q: What is your favorite homemade meal?
A: Six-cheese macaroni and cheese
Q: What are your strengths as a football player?
A: My mental approach and leadership.
Q: What are some of your top athletic accomplishments or memories?
A: Qualifying for the state wrestling tournament in my junior year.
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals or routines?
A: No, just get ready for the game.
Q: Who tells the best jokes on your team?
A: Christian Algoe
Q: Hobbies?
A: Working on cars. My top accomplishment is an LSI swap in my jimmy.
Q: What career do you want to go in as an adult?
A: Becoming a diesel technician, because it’s something I do at school.
Q: If you could meet one famous person, who would it be?
A: Heavy D, because he owns the biggest diesel shop in the United States.
Q: Who has had the greatest influence on your life?
A: My middle brother, because he pushes me to my maximum and wants the best for me.
Q: What is your favorite part about Pumpkin Show?
A: I like to eat the food.
Q: Nickname?
A: P-Diddy, my dad gave it to me during my sixth grade season of playing football.
Q: Favorite college team?
A: Michigan
Q: Favorite pro football team?
A: New York Giants
Q: What was your favorite cartoon to watch growing up?
A: Looney Tunes
Q: Favorite video game?
A: Black Ops III
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Waterboy
Q: Favorite restaurant?
A: Longhorn Steakhouse
Q: What was your favorite costume you dressed up in for Halloween growing up?
A: The Grinch, because I loved watching that on television.
Q: Where would you like to go for your dream vacation?
A: Utah, because I’d like to go see the best diesel place there.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Diesel lab, I work on trucks and better myself as a diesel technician.